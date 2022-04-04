Catherine Tyldesley shows off bare baby bump in striking red bra days before welcoming daughter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Catherine Tyldesley is ready to welcome her second child! The former Coronation Street star has taken to Instagram to reveal that she feels like she has been pregnant "since 1942" and did so by showing off her bare baby bump.

"Apparently an African Bush Elephant is pregnant for 22 months!!!! I fear that my body may have me confused with an elephant! It feels like I've been pregnant since 1942... cherishing PJs, a bump and copious amounts of pineapple while I can!" she wrote alongside three snaps taken inside her bedroom.

WATCH: Catherine Tyldesley reveals all

The gorgeous pictures show the mother-to-be posing on top of her and husband Tom Pitfield's bed whilst wearing an adorable pink silk pyjama with red hearts. For the snap, the 38-year-old has her shirt undone, showing her bare baby bump and her striking red bra, which perfectly matches her nightwear.

"Looking gorgelina babe," her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Johannes Radebe commented.

Catherine is expecting a daughter with husband Tom Pitfield

Another friend added: "It's a beautiful bump though @auntiecath17," whilst Michelle Visage added: "You are glowing, sis."

Catherine and Tom first announced their surprise pregnancy to HELLO! in October. In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, the actress revealed they were "absolutely elated" to be expecting a baby girl in April.

The couple are already parents to their seven-year-old son Alfie

The news was all the more special as for the past couple of years, she has struggled with a hormonal imbalance that caused her body to mimic the symptoms of pregnancy. "I took so many tests as I was convinced I was actually pregnant, but in fact my body was just mimicking a pregnancy," she revealed at the time. "So this time, even when my stomach was a bit swollen, I just thought: 'Oh hormonal imbalances again.'"

Of expecting a daughter with her 36-year-old photographer husband, she added: "Tom was in bits when we found out we are having a little girl. He has suddenly gone all mushy. I'm sure she will have him wrapped around her little finger."

