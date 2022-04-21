Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby daughter's name revealed three months after birth We love it!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the surprise arrival of their first daughter earlier this year, with not much else known about the baby – until now.

The young tot's name has finally been revealed and according to the birth certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, Priyanka and Nick have named their firstborn Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Malti was born just after 8 pm on 15 January at a hospital in San Diego.

The couple recently shared loved-up pictures of themselves taken during Easter

The name has a special meaning as it means "small fragrant flower or Moonlight" and is of Sanskrit, Indian origin.

The couple shared the happy news that they had welcomed a baby two weeks after her arrival.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Priyanka shared on social media at the time.

The couple have made no mention of their daughter since her birth in January

Tagging her husband, she concluded: "Thank you so much." Brother-in-law Joe Jonas was quick to comment, simply adding heart emojis, and friends and family shared their love. "AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!" commented comedian Lilly Singh.

The couple have been very private about their daughter, who was reportedly born 12 weeks early.

Following the birth, Priyanka delighted fans by sharing a picture taken inside the baby's hospital room, but it only showed a selection of teddies located by the window.

The pair have been married since 2018, and their fans often asked them if they were planning to start a family, with Priyanka addressing having children in an interview with The Times in December 2021.

She was asked if she wanted "a cricket team"-worthy number of children one day to which she responded. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she laughed.