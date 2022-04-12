Priyanka Chopra shares rare childhood photograph as she marks emotional day The Bollywood star is very close with her family

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a rare family photograph as she marked a special and emotional occasion on Monday.

The actress posted the childhood throwback image of herself during a family celebration for her grandmother, whose birthday it was.

VIDEO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share big news with fans

She also included another shot of herself as s six-year-old adoringly feeding her grandmother, remarking: "All of 6, celebrating my Nani's (maternal grandmother) birthday."

Priyanka touched more upon how her grandmother was a "hugely consistent part" of her life, saying: "She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing.

"I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I'm so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always!"

She further mused: "PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? #mondaymusings #memories #motherfigures #nostalgia #just."

Priyanka shared a rare family photograph on her grandmother's birthday

Many of her fans shared heart and flame emojis as they wished her grandmother a happy birthday and gushed over the adorable photograph, with one saying: "You looked so cute as a kid."

Another wrote: "You were posing to be a super star!" with a third relating deeply with her story, adding: "My Nani's birthday was Friday. She helped raise me and my brother for 4 years starting at the age of six. I miss her everyday."

The Bollywood actress is quite close with her family and also that of her in-laws, the Jonases, especially since she and husband Nick have started a family of their own.

The couple announced back in January that they had welcomed a baby via surrogacy, saying they "respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

The two became parents to a child via surrogacy in January

Since then, while fans have not been able to catch a glimpse of their little one, Priyanka has alluded to the prep that has gone on to welcome their child, including with a recent quick snapshot of the baby's nursery.

