Rumer Willis unveils dramatic hair transformation after Bruce Willis' health diagnosis

Rumer Willis has kept a relatively low profile on social media since her dad, Bruce Willis, revealed his retirement from acting following his aphasia diagnosis.

But on Wednesday, the actress made a triumphant return as she unveiled a dramatic makeover that saw her modeling a gorgeous new hairstyle. Rumer posed up a storm in what appeared to be her bathroom, sporting Rapunzel-length straight hair.

WATCH: Rumer Willis delivers powerful message about her health

The 33-year-old typically sports much shorter and curlier locks but underwent a noticeable change to her look.

Rumer looked stunning as she pulled several pouty expressions while posing in front of a mirror wearing an ab-baring crop top and tie-dye pants.

Her hair cascaded down to her waist, with subtle layers curling gently underneath her chin, and her auburn locks contrasted beautifully with her pale complexion and bold red lip.

Rumer looked gorgeous with her new look

Rumer's change in appearance comes after her mom, Demi Moore, shared the heartbreaking news that Bruce, 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition most commonly found in people aged 65 or over, that makes it difficult for someone to talk, read, understand and write.

Rumer's change in appearance comes after her dad's shock health diagnosis

In a statement she shared on Instagram that had been co-signed by the entire family, Demi wrote: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

She continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support.

Demi and Bruce remained close after separating

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

