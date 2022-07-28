Billie Eilish is bold in gold as she announces wonderful fragrance news The Bad Guy singer is branching out

Billie Eilish, in her short time as a global phenomenon, has already managed to establish an empire for herself that stretches beyond music.

The singer recently also dropped her very first fragrance, Eilish, and is continuing to expand her reach with it as evidenced by her latest social media post.

She shared a photograph of herself as part of the campaign, posing seemingly topless and covered in a gold hue, bearing her once blonde locks with bangs.

The bold shoot gives a nod to the design of the perfume bottle itself, a gold bust of the singer from the bottom half of her face down to her chest.

Billie revealed that her fragrance would now be available to purchase in Scandinavian countries, writing: "Scandinavia!!!! 'Eilish' is NOW YOURS. Shop exclusively at kicks & matas."

Fans reacted by quickly flooding her with heart emojis, and one of them commented: "We love you Billie!!!!" with another saying: "FINALLY," and a third calling her: "So gorgeous."

Billie announced the arrival of her fragrance in Scandinavia

The Bad Guy singer has been keeping extremely busy over the past few months since her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever came out.

However, the singer is currently back home in California, taking the time to unwind and relax, having shared several candid snapshots since.

The trip home surely comes after a very packed time for the superstar singer, who just wrapped the European leg of her world tour, which will resume in Asia on 13 August.

Billie recently even headlined the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, a big feat for her as the youngest headliner in the festival's history, which she gushed about on her social media with a video from her powerful performance.

The singer was the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner

"Soo I headlined glastonbury," she wrote alongside a few shocked emojis, and was instantly met with a barrage of compliments and support from her fans, praising her for a dynamite set.

