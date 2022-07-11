Billie Eilish shares a series of photos but everyone is talking about her latest selfie The overnight sensation is taking some time away from the stage

Since the release of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has kept herself very busy by headlining Glastonbury and touring all over Europe, but has recently been seen taking the summer off, spending time rejuvenating with friends and family.

MORE: Billie Eilish embodies summer vibe in candid sunny bikini photos

The star has been documenting this with her fans, taking part in the latest Instagram trend in the process. Photo dumps, or, to put it bluntly, publishing more casual photographs without concern for Instagram perfection, are the rage this year, and her latest offering received quite the reaction!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Billie Eilish was diagnosed with Tourette's as a child and experiences constant tics

The singer-songwriter posted a photo dump on Instagram with the description "June" that served as a collection of memories from the previous month and featured a stunning selfie of herself.

Fans are in awe of Billie's natural beauty

The singer of Bad Guy teased her fans by sidelining the breathtaking selfie to the end of the dump, ensuring they swipe through each picture.

With one hand running through her hair that was drooping over her face, Billie clearly took the snap in motion. She appears to be sporting a white cover up in the barely there selfie, which also shows off her flawless skin.

MORE: Billie Eilish's secret $2.3million home belonged to Leona Lewis - details

The photos in the dump have an authentic, vintage vibe or appear to have been captured on film. The first photo shows Billie's fans peeking over the barricade to catch a glimpse of the celebrity, assumed to have been taken on her travels around Europe.

The singer of the hit song Everything I Wanted has a reputation for being particularly appreciative of and supportive of her fan base ever since she first became famous at the age of just 13.

MORE: Billie Eilish opens up about 'exhausting' syndrome she's had since she was 11

The second photo featured Billie adorably posing next to flowers while sporting a casual Nike hoodie. The remainder of the photo dump featured heartwarming images of her beloved brother Finneas among other friends and family.

MORE: Billie Eilish gives sneak peek at Air Jordan collaboration – and fans are beside themselves

Fans loved seeing this unguarded and genuine side to Billie with one commenting: "u are the cutest" and another added: "oooooo my love how cute are these."

MORE: Billie Eilish stuns fans with rare glimpse at secret tattoo in stunning thigh-split gown

With her pure photographs, blurry shots, and other candid moments she has recently shared with loved ones, Billie appears to appreciate sharing the filterless side of her life away from the stage and paparazzi.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.