Billie Eilish divulges her preferred products for her post-show nighttime ritual You’ll be Happier Than Ever if you follow Billie’s advice

Who doesn't enjoy imagining themselves to be a famous star going over their regimen in the bathroom for millions to watch? One can always dream, but in the most recent episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets, they managed to get overnight sensation Billie Eilish to take us through her nighttime regimen in the most comforting and refreshing way. We are obsessed with her personality!

Since the release of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, Billie has performed all over the world, headlined Glastonbury, won numerous Grammy Awards, and developed an impressive post-show evening ritual that includes fourteen items to keep her skin looking flawlessly young.

WATCH: Billie Eilish was diagnosed with Tourette's as a child and experiences constant tics

In an oversized T-shirt and her natural stage makeup, Billie humbly introduces herself at the beginning of the video as though we are unaware of the megastar. She reaches for her go-to Amazon towel headband to pull her dark hair back, allowing us to see every inch of her face.

Using the Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes, which are also vegan and cruelty-free, Billie starts by taking off her makeup, which she actually does herself for her shows rather than having a glam squad with her on tour like many other artists.

Then, what may come as a surprise to many, is Billie’s revelation that her brother Finneas, who is four years older than her, told her to look after her skin and establish a skincare routine when she was just 12 years old.

But then the star was recommended to an esthetician Biba de Sous, who has her own line of skincare products. The singer-songwriter said: “My skin had a complete transformation when I started using Biba products. It is so insane. I am so grateful for her.”

She then uses the Biba de Sousa The Zinc Mask in her T-zone and admits that she is allergic to gluten and that her skin has improved since she stopped consuming it.

The Mandelic Cleansing Gel, the Glycolic Lactic Toner, two moisturizers — the Daily Moisturizer and Cream Barrier — and the Hydrating Toner are the next Biba de Sousa items used by Billie.

When applying the cleanser, Billie hilariously illustrates how she once aggressively washed her face before, emphasising the value of being gentle with your skin and demonstrating how she prefers to rinse the cleanser off with cool water.

Photo credit: Vogue Billie reveals that it was her brother who got her into skincare

Billie reveals that she loves using several moisturises and a toner and confessed: "I wanna look like somebody just dipped me in honey."

A bittersweet moment to the video was Billie explaining that she does not use disposable cotton pads and uses some made by her friend from old shirts that she can wash herself.

The Ocean Eyes singer then goes on to discuss the benefits of a skincare routine, how it helps her mentally and that there is no gender to it. She said: “I find a lot of peace in it and it kind of like brings me back down to myself.”

After finishing her skincare, Billie revives her hair, which was saturated in products (and sweat) from her concert. The singer combs and brushes through it to restore her iconic fringe. She gives her dry hair volume with the Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother in preparation for her performance the following day.

Then Billie applies lip balm with her go-to Aquaphor Healing Ointment, which she likes to use over lip gloss. The singer also admits that she is a nail junkie and that she places a lot of value in developing strong nails. She thanks her nail technician as she applies the Tammy Taylor Thymolize Solution and Tammy Taylor Peach Conditioning Cuticle Oil.

Photo credit: Vogue Billie says she finds her nighttime routine therapeutic

Her final two products are a small amount of her own perfume, Eilish Eau de Parfum, and the Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème. She ends the video by adding: "If I am missing any of this stuff, I really feel bad. I just don't feel good."

Many fans left comments on the YouTube video expressing that they loved seeing this unfiltered side of Billie. One said: “Can we all just appreciate how down to earth Billie is? Like this felt like I was talking to a friend.”

Many found solace in seeing Billie demonstrate her self-care regimen since it serves as a comforting reminder that even famous people need to take care of themselves. The Bad Guy singer is stunning both on and off the stage and has provided some incredible advice.

