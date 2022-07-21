Billie Eilish shares rare glimpse into her personal life with show-stopping natural selfie Did you spot the childhood throwback?

Despite not being on tour or releasing any new music, Billie Eilish has been active on Instagram, giving her followers a tonne of new content.

MORE: Billie Eilish shares a series of photos but everyone is talking about her latest selfie

The singer of Happier Than Ever, has been providing various glimpses into her ordinary life away from the spotlight, including spending time with friends and family. This contrasts with many musicians who prefer to fall silent after international tours or headlining Glastonbury.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Billie Eilish was diagnosed with Tourette's as a child and experiences constant tics

Despite the criticism she has previously experienced, it appears the overnight sensation is much more comfortable sharing on social media. Like many of us who enjoy uploading photo dumps, Billie joins in on the trend by posting a series of eight images and videos from her recent time off.

The first shot, which the singer captioned "teehee," left many admirers speechless and only able to comment heart and love-struck emojis.

MORE: Billie Eilish divulges her preferred products for her post-show nighttime ritual

Billie poses to display her natural appearance while taking a mirror selfie in what appears to be her car window. Her skin gleams in the unfiltered selfie, with her iconic hair slicked back, and she looks stunning as ever. She is sporting a laid-back ensemble that includes an oversized green t-shirt, a beaded necklace, silver hoops, silver rings, and a trusty scrunchie.

One admirer commented: “All these photo dumps are everythinggggg we love them,” with another adding: “first pic omg A GODDESS.”

MORE: Billie Eilish embodies summer vibe in candid sunny bikini photos

The remaining photos of the series feature Billie amusingly cuddling a tree, a picture and a video of her engaging in therapeutic glass throwing at the “rage room”, and a gorgeous flower.

MORE: Billie Eilish's secret $2.3million home belonged to Leona Lewis - details

She also gives fans an exclusive photo of herself when she was younger, with her natural blonde hair in pigtails and it appears as though she had just lost a tooth! Additionally, her real name, "Billie O'Connell," is labeled on the adorable throwback.

Billie shares adorable childhood photo

MORE: Billie Eilish opens up about 'exhausting' syndrome she's had since she was 11

Since everyone knows that Billie is Justin Bieber's biggest fan, she also provides an image of her own creation from back when she was a fangirl labeled "Billie Biebers Year Book”, with one fan commenting: “Billie Biebers year Book, literally me FOREVER lmao.”

The singer gave the fans two selfies instead of just one. Billie uploads a close-up photo of her face with her bangs swept across her forehead and her Ocean Eyes glistering to entice people to swipe to the end of the dump.

MORE: Billie Eilish stuns fans with rare glimpse at secret tattoo in stunning thigh-split gown

Billie radiates effortless beauty, and it is endearing to see her unwind before her tour resumes in August.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.