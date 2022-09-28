Sephora's amazing $45 holiday advent calendar has landed - take a peek inside

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Believe it or not there are fewer than 40 days until Christmas - and that means it's one of our fave times of year: ADVENT CALENDAR SEASON.

There's nothing we love more than a fabulous beauty advent calendar to treat ourselves each day in the run-up to Christmas, and Sephora's advent calendars - both the 24-day countdown and the 12-day treat box - are definitely on our radar.

Last year, Sephora's holiday advent calendar quickly sold out, so we recommend grabbing this year's while you can!

With a value of over $100 but a price tag of just $45 it's one of the more affordable beauty advent calendars on the market, but don't let the modest price fool you.

Sephora's 2022 holiday advent calendars

SEPHORA COLLECTION Wishing You 24-Day Advent Calendar, $45, Sephora

Wishing You delivers just what you'll need to look gorgeous all season. It's packed with 24 fabulous festive season goodies, including both full-size products and cute minis, as well as beauty accesories, too.

The 2022 Sephora beauty advent calendar covers the full beauty spectrum, including bath products, skincare, haircare and makeup, and is perfect for any beauty lovers who've been wanting to try the Sephora Collection but never quite gotten around to it.

Sephora knows that we might want beauty treats as we count the days until New Year, too.

Sephora Wishing You After 12-Day Advent Calendar 2022, $25, Sephora

If that's the case for you, you'll want to check out the 12-day Wishing You After Advent Calendar, which has a value of $72 but is priced at just $25.

Inside you'll find 12 more beauty surprises - two per day for six days - that will have you looking great for New Year's Eve and beyond.

Sephora 2022 advent calendar - what's inside

SPOILER ALERT!

If you don't want to know what's inside Sephora's 2022 holiday beauty countdowns, stop reading now!

Ok, if you're still with us, check out all the goodies that you'll find inside the 24-day Wishing You advent calendar...

- Mini Big By Definition Defining & Volumizing Mascara

- Mini Eyeliner Pencil To Go in 01 Intense Black

- 2 x Colorful Eyeshadows in 332 Flawless, 257 No Place Like Home

- Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in 01 Always Red

- Mini Lip Liner To Go in 03 Classic Red

- Mini All Day Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator Moisturizer

- Mini Clean Skin Gel Cleanser with Prebiotics

- Mini Brightening Eye Cream with Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid

- 2 x Shower Cream Capsules in Cotton Flower, Monoi

- Hemp Clean Cleansing & Gentle Exfoliating Wipes

- Clean Charcoal Nose Strip

- Cherry Lip Mask

- Watermelon Clean Face Mask

- Caffeine Clean Eye Mask

- 2 x Color Hit Mini Nail Polishes in L41 Cherry Popsicle, Top Coat

- Nail file

- Makeup sponge

- Hair tie

- Mini gua sha tool

- Pocket mirror

- Wishing You adhesive tape

SPOILER: What's inside Sephora's 12-day holiday advent calendar

And if you're tempted by the 12-day Sephora holiday advent calendar, we don't blame you! Here's another spoiler so you can see what's inside...

- Cream Lip Stain—13 Marvelous Mauve

- Colorful Blush—01 Shame On You!

- Mini Eye Pencil—01 Intense Black

- Colorful Eyeshadow—N°281 Satin Corset

- Monoi Shower Cream Capsule

- Mini All Day Hydrator

- Watermelon Eye Masks

- Watermelon Lip Balm

- Cherry Lip Mask

- Gel Effect Topcoat

- Nail File

- Charcoal Exfoliating Wipes

