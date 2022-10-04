The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar has dropped and it's their best one yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

John Lewis, take all our money! The 2022 beauty advent calendar is finally available to buy and it's FULL of luxurious beauy producs. The calendar retails at £179, containing £770 worth of beauty must-haves from the nation's favourite beauty brands including Augustinus Bader, Dr. Jart+, Sunday Riley, Neom, CharlotteTilbury, The Beauty Chef, Elemis, Hourglass, Estee Lauder and lots more.

John Lewis beauty advent calendar, £179, John Lewis

Inside there are 14 full-size products and the calendar has been designed to offer customers a number of beauty rituals including a full skincare regime, a versatile makeup look, a moment of calm, some finishing touches for the hair and the John Lewis beauty buyers’ favourite finds.

For the first time ever, ten calendars include a £500 John Lewis gift card to add that extra special touch on Christmas day, all for only £179.

What's more, sustainability has been front of mind when designing this year's calendar and the carefully curated selection is housed in a fully recyclable box with reversible drawers for those that want reuse and fill up next year. Customers can also recycle all their beauty advent empties, using the John Lewis in-store BeautyCycle service, to recycle five or more beauty empties and enjoy £5 off your next beauty purchase. FYI, customers need to be a My John Lewis member to do this.

The calendar officially launches on 4 October 2022, and it will definitely sell out because it ALWAYS does.

What's inside the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2022?

Spoiler alert: The contents revealed below

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, 100ml (Full Size)

Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder, Translucent, 9.3g

Dermalogica AGE Smart™ Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50, 50ml (Full Size)

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, 100ml

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, 15ml

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette, The Bella Sofia (Full Size)

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence, 28ml

MAC Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick, Syrup (Full Size)

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum, 10ml

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream, 50g (Full Size)

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, 60ml

Acqua di Parma Colonia Bath & Shower Gel, 40ml

Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, 30ml

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, 40ml

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, 15ml (Full Size)

OTO CBD Night Eye Treatment, 15ml (Full Size)

Lumene Nordic-C Arctic Berry Oil-Cocktail, 30ml (Full Size)

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks, Powder Pink (Full Size)

Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau de Parfum, 10ml (Full Size)

Evolve Organic Beauty Miracle Mask, 30ml

Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara, 01 Noir, 2ml

ESPA Tri-Active Regenerating Bio Retinol Sleeping Serum, 10ml

Votary Brightening Hyaluronic Serum, Narcissus & AHA, 50ml (Full Size)

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil, 55ml (Full Size)

Neom Organics London Perfect Night's Sleep Standard Scented Candle (Full Size)

Neom Organics London Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist, 30ml (Full Size).

