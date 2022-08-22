H&M launches THREE advent calendars - and they're all under £25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas just came early! Launching a new range of advent calendars for Christmas 2022, H&M is bringing us an early dose of holiday spirit with three new advent calendars – and they're all under £25.

For the beauty fans out there, H&M has dropped not one but TWO super-glam and limited edition calendars that are sure to fly off of the shelves.

What's inside the H&M Make-up Advent Calendar?

The first is the Make-up Advent Calendar which is filled with everything from glittery mascara, to colourful lipsticks and high-shine lip gloss.

Make-up Advent Calendar, £24.99, H&M

Want the specifics? Here's what's inside:

Lip gloss 8 x 2 ml

Mascara and eyebrow gel 3 x 2.3 g

Lipstick 3 x 1.3 g

Blusher and highlighter 2 x 5.5 g

Eye shadow 4 x 1.4 g

Blusher and highlighter 2 x 1.6 g

What's inside the H&M Spa Advent Calendar?

As for the second, the Spa Advent Calendar contains everything you'll need for a relaxing countdown to Christmas, including a selection of scented soaps, fragrant bath foam, accessories and more.

Spa Advent Calendar, £24.99, H&M

What's inside:

2 Bath sponges

2 Nail files

Beauty hairband

Bath foam 3x20 ml

Shower cream 2x20 ml

Soap 3x30 g

Bath fizzer 6x20 g,

Bath confetti 3x20 g

Bath salts 2x20 g.

Wall-hung Advent Calendar, £12.99, H&M

If you're looking for a more sustainable option this year, then the Wall-hung Advent Calendar is a great choice, and at £12.99 it's a bargain! Made from cotton canvas it's equipped with 24 loops through which to hang presents, so you can choose which festive treats to feature this Christmas.

