Best 12-day advent calendars to buy now ICYMI

Advent calendars are (arguably) the most exciting part of Christmas; as soon as 1 December hits, we are poking open those doors with a vengeance.

While some may stick with tradition and favour the classic chocolate filled designs, beauty buffs may prefer a festive countdown with a new skincare or make-up item waiting behind a door every day. Let’s not forget there are more decadent advent calendars too, which are suited for the coffee drinker.

Though we may already be a few days into December, that doesn’t mean you’re too late to have an advent calendar as there are plenty available to buy online and in store. Plus, playing catch up means more surprises in one go.

Benefit The More the Merrier 12 Day Advent Calendar

Benefit is a longstanding beauty brand, we know and love - even more so when a bargain can be had. This festive bundle is filled with 12 of Benefit’s most popular cosmetic items but in miniature form, worth over £130.

From the Hoola bronzer, to They’re Real Magnet Mascara, this kit can see you from day to night, and is ideal for those on the go.

Benefit The More the Merrier Advent Calendar, £58.50 Worth £131.98, Boots

12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar

Beauty and skincare Liz Earle is famed for her Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser. So for those who wish to try more of the mogul’s equally incredible skincare essentials - now you can.

This kit includes a mix of full size and travel size items, ranging cleansers and exfoliators, to moisturisers and eye creams.

12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar, £60, Boots

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets 12 Day advent calendar

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Advent Calendar is a fan favourite year in and year out.

From the Multi Miracle Glow, Wonderglow, to the iconic Pillow Talk Lipstick, this festive countdown is THE ONE to have in your homes this year.

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets advent calendar, £150 (Worth £212.50), Selfridges

Estée Lauder BLOCKBUSTER Collection!

Estée Lauder has an unmissable deal on this beauty advent calendar. For those who spend over £46 on Estée Lauder products, can purchase this advent calendar for just £69, alternatively it will set you back £303.04.

Everything from Advanced Night Repair Serum and Revitalizing Supreme+ Creme, to Pure Color Envy Lipstick to see your beauty routine from skincare prep to finishing make-up touches, this countdown is a no brainer.

Estée Lauder BLOCKBUSTER Collection!, £69 (Worth £303.04), Boots

Beauty Works 12 Days of Christmas Gift Calendar

If it’s good enough for Molly Mae Hague, it’s good enough for us.

Beauty Works 12 Days of Christmas Gift Calendar, £63.99, Lookfantastic

12 Days of Christmasks Advent Calendar

Give the gift of a pamper to yourself, or a loved one, this December, as this bundle is complete with nourishing face, hand and foot masks to hydrate and moisturise your skin.

12 Days of Christmasks Advent Calendar, £42.50, Oliver Bonas

MR PORTER GROOMING The 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar

Looking to pamper the males in your life, well this set will score you major brownie points.

This 12-day advent calendar is filled with grooming essentials, from big named brands in the business - did we expect anything less from Mr Porter? It houses eight full sized items, ranging from skin masks, anti-ageing moisturisers and eye creams, to deodorants and bubble bath.

The 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar, £120, Mr Porter

111SKIN 12 Day Advent Calendar

We have all heard, and lusted after 111Skin’s celebrity-loved face masks, so what could be better than sampling even more from 111 Skin in this 12-day countdown?

This bundle contains eye masks, sheet masks, as well as other lotions and potions to leave your skin glowing this Christmas.

111SKIN Advent Calendar, £300, Lookfantastic

HUDA BEAUTY 12-Day Advent Calendar

Huda Beauty is another highly popular beauty brand, and for those who want to trial new Huda Beauty favourites but for a fraction of the price, this calendar is the perfect way to do so.

It contains over £230 worth of skincare and make-up cosmetics inside; from Silk Balm, and Eyelift & Snatch Instant Sculpting Masks to Nude eye shadow palette.

HUDA BEAUTY 12-Door advent calendar, £151 (Worth £238), Selfridges

LOOKFANTASTIC x MANKIND 12-Day Advent 2021

Toothpaste in an advent calendar? Only Mankind.

Mankind has ensured all bases are covered with this Christmas advent calendar, which contains over £383 worth of grooming products inside. This bundle is filled with well-respected brands, including Men-U, ESPA and Medik-8, to name a few.

LOOKFANTASTIC x MANKIND 12-Day Advent 2021, £70 (Was £100), Lookfantastic

12 Days of Coffee advent calendar

Looking for an alternative to chocolate filled advent calendars, as well as the beauty bundles? Selfridges has you covered.

This set houses 12 different types of ground coffee, to see you through the party season, and keep your energy levels up all Yuletide.

12 Days of Coffee advent calendar, £25.99, Selfridges

Tutti & Co 12 Days of Christmas Jewellery Advent Calendar

For most of us we will be lucky to receive one item of jewellery over Christmas, so why not treat yourself to a couple of delicate silver pieces every other day in the run up to December 25? From stud earrings and hoops, to bracelets, hair clips and other accessories, this is a luxe countdown, but with a fairly affordable price tag.

Tutti & Co 12 Days of Christmas Jewellery Advent Calendar, £99, John Lewis & Partners

12 Days of Christmas Socks Advent Calendar

Socks are always a popular gift to give and receive come Christmas, no matter your age or gender. So why not sock up (sorry we had to) with this 12-day calendar filled with festive patterned, and bold printed socks.

12 Days of Christmas Socks Advent Calendar, £40, John Lewis & Partners

Freixenet 12 Day Advent Calendar

Who can say no to bubbles?

Freixenet 12 Day Advent Calendar, £55.99 (Was £59.99), The Bottle Club

Pringles 12 Days Christmas Advent Calendar

If chocolate isn’t your thing, nor is beauty, and you have more of a savoury tooth than a penchant for coffee or fizz, Pringles’ 12-day advent calendar is for you.

Inside lucky recipients will find 12 mini tubs of the classic flavoured pringles; Original, Sour Cream & Onion, Salt & Vinegar, and Texas BBQ Sauce. If that wasn’t enough you’ll also find a festive bauble too.

Pringles 12 Days Christmas Advent Calendar, £14.99, Amazon

