21 best holiday advent calendars to shop now at Macy's

Leave it to Macy’s to drop THREE amazing beauty holiday advent calendars!

We were already having a hard time deciding which advent calendar (or let’s face it, advent calendars) to choose this year.

And Macy’s isn’t making it any easier, with not just beauty advent calendars but also tempting toy, chocolate, and tea advent calendars, plus gorgeous wooden countdowns that will last for years to come.

We love the selection, from traditional candy advent calendars and grown-up holiday countdowns filled with skincare treats or jewelry to advent calendars for little ones and even hand-painted collectible keepsakes.

Macy's Days of Beauty holiday advent calendars

Macy's 25 Days of Beauty ($277 value), $99, Macy's

It would be easier to list the top brand that aren't included in this jaw-dropping advent calendar, because this one checks all the boxes: MAC, CLINIQUE, ELEMIS, KIEHL'S, LANCÔME, SUNDAY RILEY, SHISEIDO, URBAN DECAY and more. Plus there's a BONUS: You'll also get $10 off your next $40 Macy's Beauty Purchase!

Macy's Beauty Blooms Beauty Tool Advent Calendar, $49, Macy's

This 20-piece beauty tool advent calendar is genius - it has everything you'll need to keep your beauty game on point well into 2023! From makeup tools to manicure must-haves and spa-time necessities, these holiday surprises are perfect for any beauty lover.

Macy’s 12 Days Of Beauty ($149 value), $49, Macy's

It's priced at just over $49 but worth nearly $150, with skincare and makeup treats from Caudalie, Benefit, Tarte and more top beauty brands.

Now check out our edit of some more of our favorite advent calendars that you can shop at Macy's...

More Macy's holiday advent calendars: Candy, food & drink

Frango Chocolates Advent Calendar, $28, Macy's

Harry & David Christmas Chocolate Advent Calendar, $29.99, Macy's

Sugarfina Candy Advent Calendar, $55, Macy's

Vahdam Teas 24 Varieties Tea Bags Gift Set, $21.99, Macy's

Vahdam Teas Loose Leaf Advent Calendar, $79.99, Macy's

Godiva Chocolate Holiday Advent Calendar, 24 Piece, $40, Macy's

Macy's holiday advent calendars: Skincare and cosmetics

bareMinerals 12-Pc. Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar Set, $105, Macy's

Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Of Kylie Advent Calendar, $180, Macy's

Macy's holiday advent calendars for kids

Peppa Pig Advent Calendar, $33.99, Macy's







LOL Surprise! Advent Calendar, $32.99, Macy's





Disney Princess Jewelry Activity Advent Calendar 24 Gifts (351 Pieces), $24.99, Macy's

Macy's holiday advent calendars: jewelry

Twelve Days of Sparkle Jewelry Gift Set, $50, Macy's

Twelve Days of Smiles Jewelry Gift Set, $50, Macy's

Sterling Forever 24 Days of Jewelry Advent Calendar Earrings Set (worth $1,300), $499, Macy's

Macy's wooden and keepsake holiday advent calendars

Glitzhome Wooden LED Snowman Countdown Calendar, 15", $78, Macy's

Villeroy & Boch 3D Advent Calendar, $900, Macy's

Lang 12 Days of Puzzling Advent Calendar, $69.99, Macy's

Lang 12 Days of Ornaments Advent Calendar, $69.99, Macy's

