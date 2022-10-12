Exclusive: Vick Hope reveals secret celeb WhatsApp group for this special reason

TV and radio presenter Vick Hope has spoken exclusively to HELLO! about the way she and other women in the entertainment industry support each other – and it's so inspiring.

A guest at HELLO!'s recent Inspiration Awards at London's Corinthia Hotel, the star told us about a WhatsApp group for black celebrity women started by her friend, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, which aims to celebrate each other's achievements.

When asked who Vick thinks is the kindest person in the public eye, she revealed:

"Oti Mabuse, who I just think is the sweetest, kindest person. It's all about lifting other people up. It's not that it's rare, it's just that you don't always expect that in this industry, and actually, she is such a champion of other women, especially other black women."

Vick's friend Oti Mabuse

Vick continued: "Oti started a WhatsApp group – me and AJ Adudu are in it, and Judi Love, Motsi Mabuse, Alison Hammond, Alex Scott, Rochelle Humes - all the black women in the industry, just so we can all support each other when it hasn't always been easy.

"That was Oti's idea to be there for one another because you sometimes feel a bit lonely. It's a lot. Every time anyone achieves anything, everyone else bigs them up. It's about uplifting and supporting one another."

Motsi and Oti Mabuse

Vick, who is engaged to Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and was wearing a stunning engagement ring when we chatted with her, told HELLO! that she prefers to keep her personal life private.

She explained: "You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it [engagement] but I'm keeping my private life private. I've never really experienced this before about my private life, but it's just for us."

Vick Hope and her fiancé Calvin Harris

Vick also spoke to us about who inspires her in life, saying: "In the last few years I've talked about an American politician called Stacey Abrams who I've been following, but in my life, it's my mum.

"I'm sure everyone says that, but my mum grew up during a civil war, running away from air raids and bombs, starving and being fed by the British Red Cross. For her, coming to this country and making a life that was safe for her family and bringing up a happy family was a huge thing and she's done it with such spirit throughout.

"She's the most spirited, happy person that I've ever met, that I know, and I find that very inspiring. Nothing is ever that bad to her. She's always like, 'We can get through anything if we do it with a smile and that's something I try to take into my life, and I'm very appreciative of her for instilling that in me and my brothers. I think a bit of perspective helps."

TV host Vick Hope

Workwise, Vick has a brilliant show in the pipeline.

She tells us: "I've actually just finished filming a show that's coming out next year that I'm very proud of, and I think will be helpful to so many women. [It's] about women on their journey to self-love and rewinding the work that they've had done. So they're dissolving their fillers, dissolving their threads, their lips – so any procedures… they are rewinding it, going back to natural.

"It's out early next year on W Channel. It's very warm and positive, about confidence and self-love."

