The LookFantastic beauty advent calendar is back and better than ever

The Lookfantastic advent calendar 2022 is available to order now. Shop one of Christmas 2022's must-have beauty advent calendars, with luxury products from the likes of Elemis, Drunk Elephant, By Terry & more.
Good news beauty lovers, LookFantastic's highly-anticipated 2022 beauty advent calendar has landed. It's been one of the biggest hits for the last seven years and as well as including some of our favourite beauty brands like Elemis, Drunk Elephant, By Terry and PMD, it's also one of the most affordable on the market.
Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, £95/$120, LookFantastic
What's inside the LookFantastic advent calendar for 2022?
It's a 25-piece edit of bestselling skincare, haircare, bodycare and makeup. Inside you'll find mini versions of some of the beauty industry's most-loved luxury products, like the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream and PMD Clean Mini.
When does the LookFantastic advent calendar go on sale?
The LookFantastic beauty advent calendar is available to shop now.
How much is the LookFantastic advent calendar?
This year it retails for £95, with the products inside worth over £500!
