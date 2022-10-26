The LookFantastic beauty advent calendar is back and better than ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Good news beauty lovers, LookFantastic's highly-anticipated 2022 beauty advent calendar has landed. It's been one of the biggest hits for the last seven years and as well as including some of our favourite beauty brands like Elemis, Drunk Elephant, By Terry and PMD, it's also one of the most affordable on the market.

Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, £95/$120, LookFantastic

What's inside the LookFantastic advent calendar for 2022?

It's a 25-piece edit of bestselling skincare, haircare, bodycare and makeup. Inside you'll find mini versions of some of the beauty industry's most-loved luxury products, like the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream and PMD Clean Mini.

When does the LookFantastic advent calendar go on sale?

The LookFantastic beauty advent calendar is available to shop now.

How much is the LookFantastic advent calendar?

This year it retails for £95, with the products inside worth over £500!

