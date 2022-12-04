Nicole Kidman highlights radiant glow in lavish new photograph The Moulin Rouge star looks incredible

Nicole Kidman is definitely one of Hollywood's classic beauties, and decades in the industry later, she remains just as incredible.

MORE: Nicole Kidman unveils stunning new look in fashion-forward photos

Beyond her talent, the actress has been hailed for her poised and polished appearance, and she took to social media to share one of the secrets behind her looks.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman shares her beauty must-haves with flawless new video

She shared a breathtaking snap of herself leaning on a balcony gazing off camera at the view that featured a hazy waterside background and bright flowers.

Nicole herself looked radiant as she wore a button-down and covered a majority of her face with her auburn locks, holding a serum in her hands.

TRENDING NOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make big change ahead of new Netflix series

The shot was a promotional photograph promoting the Seratopical Revolution gleaming brightener, an anti-aging serum that Nicole endorses.

The actress has been flitting between locations recently, at one point at her family home she shares with husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 11.

Nicole repped for her favorite serum with a new beauty shot

However, she then revealed that she was in Baltimore, filming for her upcoming Paramount+ spy series, Lioness, even bringing back her trademark curly locks for the role.

Nicole then made her way over to New York City with family in tow, even getting to spend a night out on the town with her daughter Sunday.

MORE: Nicole Kidman cuddles up in intimate glimpse into family home in latest photos

ALSO POPULAR: Keke Palmer is pregnant - all we know about the star's very private dating life

She shared a picture of her daughter modeling a hat while they were out taking in NYC culture, specifically the Broadway sights.

The hat itself was quite a meaningful one, as it was a signed version of the one Hugh Jackman wore in The Music Man.

The star's daughter Sunday modeled Hugh Jackman's hat from The Music Man

Nicole bid $100,000 on the item at an Equity Fights Aids Broadway auction and won, taking the hat home and having Sunday show it off in all its glory in a rare photograph.

"The hat we bought at the auction!" the Moulin Rouge star wrote, capping it off with an adorable "Night Night," and a trumpet emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.