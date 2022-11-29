Julia Roberts details her parenting style with rarely-seen children Finn, Hazel and Henry The star keeps them out of the spotlight

Raising children in the age of technology and social media is no easy thing to tackle, and Julia Roberts knows that all too well.

Not only does she have to raise her three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18, and their younger brother Henry Daniel 15, to learn how to grapple with the pressures and anxieties that can come from technology, but she has to deal with doing so in the public eye.

However, she and her husband, Danny Moder, have opted to shield them from both, deciding to keep them away from both the spotlight and social media.

Since welcoming their children, the couple have kept the three's lives as private as possible, and for years they have not appeared either on her social media or on any red carpet events.

Speaking with The Sun, Julia explained: "It's interesting trying to raise kids in this day because it's all so new – the pressures, the resources, having the world in your hand like that."

She added: "I try to keep them off social media, because I don't really understand what they need that for right now."

Their only recent appearance was in spirit, with their initials and birthdays being stitched onto a dress Julia wore on the red carpet

That might soon change however, as her oldest two, twins Hazel and Finn, officially became young adults on 29 November as they celebrated their 18th birthday.

In honor of the milestone occasion, tha actress took to Instagram to share a rare throwback of her twins, back from when they were still in diapers.

Julia shared a heartfelt throwback on the twins' big day

She captioned the post simply with "18" among star emojis, adding a "Love you," to her children, and though she limits most comments on her page, birthday wishes still rolled in from some of her celebrity friends.

"It can't be!!!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!" Rita Wilson wrote, and Julia's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who also has Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Gal Gadot, Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried and more in her client list, wrote: "Happy birthday kiddos!!!" alongside a string of red heart emojis.

