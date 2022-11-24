Nicole Kidman's time away revealed ahead of Thanksgiving with family The star is currently filming in Baltimore

Nicole Kidman has revealed that she will not be spending Thanksgiving with her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 11. The Hollywood star is currently filming the upcoming Paramount+ spy series, Lioness, in Baltimore which she is co-producing.

In a nostalgic series of images shared via her social media, Nicole wistfully gazed out onto a sunset-soaked landscape basting luscious green fields and a faint city skyline. For the scenic snap, she wore a traditional beige trench coat and wore her curly blonde locks tied back into an elegant low ponytail.

Another image of the star revealed her posing in front of a large stone house, revealing a crisp white outfit layered underneath her winter-ready coat. Boasting stunning gray stone foundations, towering glass windows, an opulent balcony and sprawling foliage across the façade of the house, the mansion made for a picturesque set.

Nicole took to Instagram to share the two pictures with her adoring fans online. She captioned the post: "Goodbye Baltimore, thank you for your hospitality of and kindness," adding a sunset and yellow heart emoji.

Nicole Kidman looked breathtaking in the nostalgic shot

Her many followers rushed to comment on her aesthetic post. "Great shot, beautiful," one fan wrote, while another said: "I'm looking forward to the new project! Now enjoy your holidays." A third added: "You're ethereal girl," and a fourth agreed, noting: "We are already looking forward to seeing Lioness. We hope you enjoy your holidays a lot. We love you!"

Nicole's filming schedule has previously called into question how long she and her husband will be apart, as Keith has been busy on the road with his The Speed of Now World Tour.

The star bid farewell to her set in Baltimore

The actress has made a few on-stage cameos during his tour, memorably coming on at one point to ensure that he was able to get back a jacket that he'd given to her at the start of his show. Keith mentioned that his two daughters with Nicole have hit the road with him on occasion too.

While still managing to find time around school and spending time at home with their mom, they've also found joy in joining their dad on his tour bus.

"They've been out, I've been taking them out at different times individually," Keith said. "And it's been great to have them out on the bus."

