Nicole Kidman cuddles up in intimate glimpse into family home in latest photos The Oscar-winner is getting in some rest and relaxation

Nicole Kidman certainly had the right idea for how to spend a weekend relaxing at home, besides doting on her two daughters with husband Keith Urban.

The actress shared photographs of herself cuddling up with a large sloth plush toy, looking as serene as possible, wearing an equally cozy-looking hot pink sweater.

It was clear that she wanted to channel that energy for the rest of the weekend, even captioning her post: "Friday comforts [heart emoji] sloths."

Jamie Lee Curtis simply commented: "Need/want," while Zoe Saldana shared a string of heart-eyed emojis, as did many of her other fans.

"You're the cutest person. i love you so much," one of them said, while another wrote: "I'm sure the girls will be stealing it for a cuddle too," and a third even joked: "In the weird but a funny way he kinda looks like Keith lol."

Nicole is getting to spend some more time at home with family while Keith gets on a break from setting stages around the world on fire with his The Speed of Now World Tour.

Nicole gave a glimpse of her adorable weekend plans

The musician is finally excited to take things back to where it all began for him, as the next leg of his tour will commence in Australia, where he grew up.

Nicole was certainly thrilled by the prospect of seeing her husband again, given that the end of the tour's latest leg in North America gives him a nearly month-long break.

She shared a clip of highlights from his tour on her Instagram Stories earlier in the week and gushed: "Congratulations baby! What an amazing tour, next on #TheSpeedOfNow world tour - Australia! Come and see us!"

The actress showed some love for her husband's homecoming

The actress made a few on-stage cameos during his tour, memorably coming on at one point to ensure that he was able to get back a jacket that he'd given to her at the start of his show.

