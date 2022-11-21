Nicole Kidman unveils stunning new look in fashion-forward photos The Hollywood star is married to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman can pull off any look - and isn't afraid to experiment with her style.

The Hollywood star ensured that all eyes were on her at the start of the week as she shared some stunning new photos on her Instagram account - and they caused quite the stir!

Embracing her natural hair, Nicole rocked beautiful red curls that were styled down in a middle parting, in a new fashion shoot for Balenciaga.

VIDEO: Keith Urban opens up about marriage to Nicole Kidman

The mother-of-four modelled a statement black leather jacket while posing in an office for the new campaign. In the second image shared by the star, she wore a beautiful polka dot maxi dress teamed with black tights and heels.

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with many complimenting Nicole's image. "Love the red hair," one wrote, while another commented: "You look simply amazing." A third added: "Love, love your hair."

Nicole not only changes up her appearance for red carpet events and fashion shoots, but for her roles too. Over the years, she's portrayed everyone from Virginia Woolf in The Hours to Lucille Bell in Being the Ricardos, and has rocked many hairstyles too - from grey to blond and everything in between.

Nicole Kidman looked fabulous in her latest fashion campaign

In the last few years, especially during lockdown, Nicole has been embracing her natural waves more and more after years straightening it when she was younger.

Speaking to Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald, she admitted: "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

Talking to another publication, she said of her natural "beach girl" curls: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? "I'm working on getting that hair again."

Nicole Kidman often changes up her hairstyle

When she isn't busy working, Nicole enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. The award-winning star is married to Keith Urban and the couple share daughters Sunday and Faith.

She also shares older children Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

It's an exciting time for Nicole, who will be embracing quality moments with Keith in Australia following his time away from home on tour.

The Hollywood star with husband Keith Urban

Following the latest leg of Keith's The Speed of Now world tour recently, Nicole took to Instagram to share a supportive message to her husband. Alongside a clip of highlights from his tour so far, she gushed: "Congratulations baby! What an amazing tour, next on #TheSpeedOfNow world tour - Australia! Come and see us!"

The actress has made a few on-stage cameos during his tour so far, memorably coming on at one point to ensure that he was able to get back a jacket that he'd given to her at the start of his show.

