Fans go wild for Nicole Kidman's gorgeous hair transformation

Nicole Kidman’s latest Instagram video was meant to be all about New York City’s incredible skyline, but it was her hair that stole the show.

Looking out at the Big Apple, the Australian star, 53, wore her strawberry blonde tresses loose and curly, and her followers were quick to comment on her natural look.

"Oh wow your hair looks stunning," wrote one, while another called her locks, "angelic".

Fans felt they’d taken a walk down memory lane to a time when Nicole embraced her spiral curls more often.

"Curls, just like back in the day,” a third person commented. "Well almost, love it."

Throughout her career, Nicole has showcased a variety of hairstyles, from curly to sleek and long to short, but she fears she’s damaged her natural "beach girl" curls with too much styling.

Nicole has been embracing her natural curls

"I had that hair,” she said. "I shouldn’t have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I’m working on getting that hair again."

Nicole hasn’t had to get dolled up for the red carpet in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as she’s been in lockdown with her husband, Keith Urban, 52, and their two daughters, Sunday, twelve, and Faith, nine.

In an interview in this week’s HELLO! magazine, Nicole opened up about how much of a change it’s been to not be constantly travelling.

Nicole has been isolating with her husband Keith Urban and their children

"We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies," she said. "Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Not that she hasn’t enjoyed isolating with her family at their Nashville home.

"I love being in the kitchen in the morning so that when my kids come down, there’s noise and there’s joy in the home. That’s really important to me."

Since travel restrictions were eased, Nicole was able to travel to her home country to reunite with her mum and sister, and to also begin filming her new Hulu drama, Nine Perfect Strangers.

