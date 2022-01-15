We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On 1 February 2022, we celebrate Lunar New Year and this year it's the year of the tiger, which only comes around once every 12 years.

If you're celebrating this year, you'll be keen to see all the exciting brand exclusives to celebrate the holiday, plus some of these are collectibles!

The best Lunar New Year beauty gifts for the Year of The Tiger

The Lunar Luck collection has arrived at MAC Cosmetics for 2022's Year of The Tiger and it's packed with gorgeous limited edition beauty must-haves.

The collection features an intricately embossed gleaming Extra Dimension Skinfinish, Powder Kiss Lipstick and Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colours, special-deco brushes and an all-new Eye Shadow x 9: Made My Fortune palette.

MAC Cosmetics Lunar Luck Extra Dimension Skinfinish, £26 / $33

Givenchy celebrates the Lunar New Year by unveiling exclusive limited editions of Le Rouge Deep Velvet matte lipstick (as well as the Prisme Libre loose powder) and we think you'll agree - the packaging is beautiful. The deep red shade cases are adorned with stylised silver hearts, and the graphic design draws inspiration from the House's iconic 4G logo. Each heart is repeated endlessly and acts as a lucky charm announcing an exhilarating new year.

Givenchy Le Rouge Lunar New Year Lipstick, £32.50 / $38

Leaping Tiger, Inspiring Beauty. Celebrate Lunar New Year with a limited edition 'lucky red' bottle of Estee Lauder's number one serum. The perfect way to start the new year, with a bottle of good fortune for your skin. The multi-award winning formula leaves skin feeling hydrated, looking healthier and beautifully glowing. Match with the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex to reveal bright and visibly revived eyes.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair, £82, $200

To capture the essence and joy of Lunar New Year, Laura Mercier has created a limited edition version of its top-selling Blush Colour Infusion shade Ginger, embossed with a celebratory tiger and packaged in a red metallised case with gold logo, making it the perfect collector’s item.

Limited Edition Blush Color Infusion, £28 / $39

Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling smoothing-effect makeup finishing powder for has been given a new makeover in the form of lucky red tiger print packaging.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, £35 / $45

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the iconic BY TERRY Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder in a red and gold limited edition design showcasing ‘Paris to Shanghai’ skyline.

Infused with skincare benefits of hyaluronic acid, the multi-purpose Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder is the perfect last step for any skincare or makeup look. Hyaluronic acid helps to maintain optimum moisture level. It’s the best setting powder to instantly blur minor imperfections, minimize pores, even out skin tone, fill in fine lines and control shine. The universal colourless powder is a superpowder as it suits all skin types and tones.

By Terry Limited Edition Lunar New Year Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder, £32 / $38

Suitable for dry skin, the limited edition Clinique Jumbo Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Lotion+ has been given a Lunar New Year new look for 2022. Spread all over face/throat twice daily, or where needed.

Clinique Jumbo Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Lotion+, £44 / $45

Jo Malone London has launched a New Year gifting collection that sits nicely between Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day. The rose-inspired scents were picked to celebrate the New Year, and this fabulous pink set includes a special-edition Rose & Magnolia Cologne and the modern, romantic scent of Red Roses in a Body & Hand Wash and Diffuser with decorated reeds.

Jo Malone London New Year Gift Collection, £176

