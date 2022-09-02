Stop what you're doing: Rihanna's new $39 Fenty Beauty box is going to sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're a Fenty Beauty fan like we are, we have some important news: right now you can get the ultimate Fenty face with the Rihanna-approved limited edition Fenty Beauty Exclusive Drop Box.

Worth an incredible $128, the six-piece beauty bundle can be yours for just $39 (£‌44).

We were already shopping the big 50% off Fenty Beauty summer sale, and now we have something else to add to cart!

The box of Fenty faves, which is exclusively available online only, includes six covetable makeup and skincare must-haves, including a full-sized Gloss Bomb Cream Doubletake Lip Duo with two shades: dusty pink "Cupcakin" and hot pink "Bubble Binge".

Fenty Exclusive Drop Box (worth $128), $39 / £‌44, Fenty Beauty

We're also loving the long-lasting Stunna Lip Paint in "Undefeated" and the already iconic Full Frontal Mini Mascara in "Cuz I’m Black".

THE VIRAL HIT IS BACK IN STOCK: Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, $24, Fenty Beauty

And there's also a pair of Fenty Skin treats: a Baby What It Dew Travel-Size Spray, which is a superfine hydrating herbal mist to prep your skin and refresh your makeup, plus the wake-you-up cooling Flash Nap Instant Revival Priming Eye Gel-Cream, which comes with an Eye Massage Tool.

And some more big news... the VERY long wearing Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain that sold out after it went viral on TikTok and Instagram is back in stock!

So if you've ever wanted to try Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, or if, like us, you're already a fan, we advise you grab this amazing beauty set and the back in stock Poutsicle ASAP (no pun intended!).

