This is no joke - ESPA just majorly dropped the price of their beauty advent calendar

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Have you heard? ESPA’s brilliant Black Friday sale promises up to 50% off everything. Including a hefty discount on the 2022 ESPA Advent Calendar. Cue the fanfare!

If you haven’t already bagged yourself a beauty advent calendar, it’s the perfect time. With December literally days away, make it a luxurious one with ESPA’s wellness focused advent calendar.

ESPA Beauty Advent Calendar, £120/$163 (WAS £160/$326), ESPA

With major money off for Black Friday, the advent calendar now costs £120/$163, having been reduced from £160/$326. Considering its worth £319, that’s one enormous saving!

Inside ESPA’s advent calendar you’ll find everything you could wish for to make December as calm and soothing as possible. From ESPA’s skincare bestsellers to plenty of bath and body oils, plus our favourite, ESPA’s Pink Hair and Scalp Mud, you’ll sail through the busiest month on a cloud.

The advent calendar looks elegant too, in a snow-white gift box and the 25 gifts hidden in drawers and doors.

Essential Oil Diffuser Starter Kit, £80.75 (WAS £95), ESPA

Also in ESPA’s Black Friday sale are some of their cult products. Have a scroll and you’ll happen across the ESPA Essential Oil Diffuser Starter Kit, now £80.75 (down from £95) and the gorgeous Winter Spice Candle, now £30 reduced from £40.

Winter Spice Candle, £30 (WAS £40), ESPA

And we can’t resist a fancy hand wash or shower gel, which are all on offer – the hard part is choosing your go-to scent.

Hand Care Collection, £26.40/$54 (WAS £44/$90), ESPA

And special shout out to the Pink Hair and Scalp Mud, now £25.20 for Black Friday. Pop on the intensive mask when you’re in the bath and you’ll be transported to a spa, trust us.

Pink Hair and Scalp Mud, £25.20/$54 (WAS £36/$76), ESPA

NOW SHOP

The Black Friday beauty deals not to be missed

Black Friday supplement sales to help you save

All the ESPA Christmas gifts we want this year

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.