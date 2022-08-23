Last chance to save big on skin care and more at QVC’s Big Beauty Sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Beauty experts always say that skincare is not an expense but an investment. Aside from your lifestyle, the condition of your skin largely depends on the products you use, so the more quality creams and serums you include in your routine, the less maintenance you have to deal with in the long run.

But skincare products are notorious for costing a pretty penny, especially when they come from high-end brands. Good thing QVC is having a Big Beauty Sale, offering up to 50% off bareMinerals, ELEMIS, IT Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, and more popular brands until August 26. Now's your last chance to snap up those anti-aging creams, tinted moisturizers, acid treatments, and more at hard-to-beat pricing.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 3.4-oz Duo, was $99 now $76, QVC

This versatile cleansing balm can be used either as a makeup remover, a cleanser, or a nourishing mask. It’s made out of a unique blend of 9 essential oils, including lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus, and after each use, your skin will be left feeling deeply cleansed, soft, and supple.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30, $128, QVC

An anti-wrinkle cream you can wear during the day, this cream is formulated with padina pavonica and ginkgo biloba, both of which help in moisture retention and improving the appearance of fine lines. It also includes SPF 30 to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Duo w/ SPF 30, was $42 now $29, QVC

Smoothen your complexion all while protecting your skin with this tinted moisturizer that delivers sheer-to-medium coverage and broad-spectrum SPF 30. It offers skin care benefits, too, helping boost hydration and texture all around.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Cleansing Balm, was $48 now $32.90, QVC

Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair line is a cult favorite for a reason. This cleansing balm is concocted to melt into a silky cleansing oil that removes all traces of makeup and other impurities.

philosophy fragranced 3-in-1 64oz & 8oz set, was $84 now $59.96, QVC

Upgrade your showers with this set that packs a ​​3-in-1 shower gel that’s specially formulated to cleanse, condition, and soften skin and hair. It has two bottles — a 64 oz and 8 oz — so you can take the other one on the go.

Sunday Riley Skincare Treatment Heroes 4-Piece Kit, was $76 now $49, QVC

Give your skin some extra TLC even while you’re traveling with this 4-piece kit that contains all of Sunday Riley’s bestsellers: Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment for exfoliation, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum to lighten dark spots and discoloration, Ceramic Slip Cleanser for eliminating dirt and debris, and Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream for brightening and firming the eye area.

Lancer Caviar Lime Acid Peel 1.7-oz Duo, was $194 now $99, QVC

Made from caviar liam, glycolic and phytic acids, fruit enzymes, retinol, and AHAs, this advanced peel brightens, removes surface cells, and improves the look of pores, resulting in smoother, softer skin and a youthful appearance. With continued use, you’ll enjoy a healthy glow and a radiant complexion.

T3 Trio Convertible Curling Iron, was $335 now $268, QVC

Curling your hair is always a chore, but this iron is designed to make the process effortless. It features three barrels to create varying looks, five adjustable heat settings, SinglePass technology that protects your locks from heat damage, and ceramic coating seals moisture into the hair.

