Salma Hayek turns heads with lush photo in a bathrobe The Magic Mike's Last Dance star can really pull it off

Salma Hayek gave new meaning to the phrase "I woke up like this" with her latest snapshot, and fans were definitely enthralled.

The actress shared a photograph of herself posing against a lush green backdrop, presumably at her home, dressed in a cozy white bathrobe.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek parties in tiny red-hot bikini

Loading the player...

With the robe cinched at the waist, it seemed like the star was ready for a day on the town or even press, as she sported a fully made-up face, topped with a bright red lip, and her hair styled into a high ponytail.

She simply wrote: "Good morning!!" alongside the photo, and was met with a slew of compliments ranging from: "Literally the most beautiful," and: "Always gorgeous," to: "Who else wakes up looking like this."

MORE: Salma Hayek has fans doing a double take posing in a feathered jumpsuit

TRENDING NOW: Where does Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin live now he's left his $27m NY townhouse?

The Puss in Boots star's last major public appearance was at the recent Golden Globes Awards, where she was one of the night's final presenters.

She, once again, dazzled in an exquisite Gucci cocktail gown that featured a corseted bodice, layers of semi-sheer fabric, an all-over sheathing of glitter, art-deco fringing, and a spider-web design crafted from silver beaded detailing, reminiscent of Ziegfeld Follies-esque designs.

Salma looked radiant in her latest photograph

The star completed her attire by wearing her dark locks tied back in a loose yet elegantly coiffed updo and opted for a dark makeup palette.

Of course, Salma's dress sparked quite the reaction from social media. "Always gorgeous," one fan reacted, while another said: "Absolutely stunning." A third noted: "Most gorgeous dress of the night," and a fourth commented: "Love her dress, it's stunning."

MORE: Salma Hayek appears in radiant vacation photo alongside New Year's message

ALSO POPULAR: Amy Robach's tribute to T.J. Holmes following joint achievement

Salma was joined by her Puss in Boots co-star Harvey Guillén as they presented the award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy to The Banshees of Inisherin.

The actress and her Puss in Boots co-star presented the night's big award

The two even played up a bit of comedic banter, with the Oscar-nominated actress joking: "I wish they had a special category for best performance by an animal."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.