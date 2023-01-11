Salma Hayek is a total glitterbomb in corseted Gucci gown at Golden Globes The actress dazzled in a semi-sheer Gucci gown

It's all Gucci for Salma Hayek, who made a splash at the 80th Golden Globes in Beverly Hills in a dress crafted by the designer Italian label. The actress joined a slew of fellow famous faces for the glittering Hollywood soiree, but her outfit put her front and centre of our attention.

Salma graced the scene in an exquisite cocktail gown by Gucci that featured a corseted bodice, wispy layers of semi-sheer fabric, an all-over sheathing of glitter, a 1920s flapper silhouette, art-deco fringing and a spider-web design crafted from silver beaded detailing.

The star completed her Gatsby-esque attire by wearing her raven tresses tied back in a loose yet elegantly coiffed updo and opted for a dark makeup palette to highlight her naturally defined features.

Salma Hayek glittered in a Gucci gown

A pair of silver tassle chandelier earrings twinkled under the red carpet lights and added to the stars Roaring Twenties sartorial theme, in addition to a sleek ebony manicure.

Of course, Salma's dress sparked quite the reaction from social media. "Always gorgeous," one fan reacted, while another said: "Absolutely stunning." A third noted: "Most gorgeous dress of the night," and a fourth commented: "Love her dress it's stunning."

The star is a certified Gucci poster girl

A corseted dress appears to be Salma's clothing catnip. Last month, the 56-year-old looked magical for the NYC premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Tuesday, rocking a stunning blue Alexander McQueen gown that accentuated her hourglass figure. The dress also boasted a sheer, corset bodice adorned with silver crystals, beads, and sequins.

The mesmerising frock featured sheer, cap sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a tulle, pleated, floor-length skirt that flared out from her waist.

Salma finished off her look with a soft, gray smokey eye, rouge lips, and pink blush, and wore her dark hair down in voluminous loose waves. Talk about a true Cinderella moment.

