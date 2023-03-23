Denise Richards' daughter Sami's surprising transformation as she reveals heavily tattooed body The daughter of Charlie Sheen is on OnlyFans

Denise Richards' eldest daughter, Sami Sheen showed off her extensive collection of body art while promoting her OnlyFans account with a NSFW photo on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old took to her Instagram Story and shared a black and white photo of herself completely nude, with only a strategically placed sticker over her derriere protecting her modesty. Sami had her back slightly turned away from the camera and several of her tattoos were on display.

Sami is no stranger to ink, but her collection appears to have grown significantly over the last 12 months.

In the photo, Sami's blonde hair cascades down her back and highlights part of the butterfly wings she had tattooed in-between her shoulder blades to mark her 18th birthday last year.

She also appears to have added multiple new inkings to her arm, including a horseshoe, a rainbow, and some script, among others.

Last year, both Sami and her mom, Denise Richards joined OnlyFans. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star signed up to the site just one week after her daughter.

Sami joined OnlyFans in 2022

Denise's decision to create her own account came after she defended Sami following negative comments she had received. "I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," she said in a social media message. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy."

She continued: "And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.

"Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too?" she concluded. "I'm sorry, but [expletive] if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."

Sami has an extensive collection of tattoos

Sami's dad, Charlie Sheen, wasn't as on board with her decision as his ex-wife and said at the time that he did "not condone" her choices.

However, he has since had a change of heart and now fully supports his daughter. "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure," he told Us Weekly in a statement. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

