Jennifer Lopez covers up in tiny towel in rare post-shower clip

Jennifer Lopez always looks fabulous on the red carpet – and the 53-year-old's skin is just as flawless when she's make-up free, too.

With her hair wrapped up and wearing a gold chain around her neck, J Lo – or should that be J Glo? – stepped out of the shower make-up free clutching a teeny tiny white towel and posted a video to her Instagram on Tuesday, revealing how she keeps her skin so glowing.

The Hustlers actress, who skipped this year's Oscars with husband Ben Affleck, 50, said: "I just jumped out of the shower and I looked in the mirror and was I like, 'Oh my God, my skin looks really good today.' You know when you realize you're having better skin days than others?" It's not the first time she impresses with her bathroom videos.

"I was like, 'what is it?' and I realized that for the past few days, I was really hectic. I was really busy and just got lazy on my skincare routine for a couple of days."

"And then I started using my Glow Serum. I was just like 'I just gotta do it, at night and in the morning.'"

"I did for the past couple of days and the difference in my skin is so profound when I'm using it than when I'm not."

The mother-of-two, who shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has her own skincare line, JLo Beauty, and credits her moisturizing serum JLo Glow with her complexion.

"If you haven't tried that JLo Glow yet, you need to. That, with our moisturiser in the evenings and the night, and our sunscreen during the day, is just a game-changer," she said.

Jennifer and Ben, who reunited in 2021 after almost 20 years apart, were absent at the 95th Academy wards earlier this week, leaving many wondering why. The couple were caught on camera having a frosty exchange at the Grammys in February, but they have been busy with other projects.

Jennifer is currently preparing for the release of her album This Is Me... Now, which she says was inspired by her love for husband, while he is prepping for the release of his film Air, a biographical sports drama that he both stars in and directed.

