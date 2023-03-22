Halle Berry poses naked for shower selfies that cause a stir The Monster's Ball actress continues to look stunning

Halle Berry is feeling her best self on social media, taking to Instagram to share a pair of selfies that highlighted her natural beauty.

The snaps saw her simply pose in front of the mirror of her shower, fogged up to carefully blur out everything except for the actress and the tight curls in her hair.

Halle stunned her fans with a pair of nude shower selfies

However, what really turned up the heat for the images was that the star appeared to be posing completely naked, again making use of the foggy mirror to cover herself up.

"Hump day self love," Halle characterized the shots, and her fans loved it too, leaving heart emojis galore in the comments section.

MORE: Halle Berry sparks major reaction with intense workout – watch

MORE: Halle Berry's rarely-seen teenage daughter looks unrecognizable in these photos

Some identified with the message of self love as well, as one of her followers commented: "Self love everyday sista," and another also said: "Mother you showing out now."

The Monster's Ball actress isn't afraid to show off some of the more revealing facets of her life at home, sharing another similarly risqué video ahead of the Oscars captioned: "Guess who's going to the ball tomorrow," which you can check out below.

WATCH: Halle Berry gets fans talking with naked bathroom video

Loading the player...

Halle made quite the splash after at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, subbing in for Will Smith as she joined Jessica Chastain to present the Oscars for Best Actor and Actress.

In her Tamara Ralph gown, Halle and Jessica presented the award for Best Actor to an emotional Brendan Fraser for his stirring turn in The Whale.

MORE: Halle Berry shares intimate bedroom selfie with her boyfriend

MORE: Halle Berry looks effortlessly beautiful in strapless bikini for candid photo with her man

The move turned out to be particularly fitting as the 56-year-old, who'd won the award over two decades ago for Monster's Ball, presented the trophy this year to Michelle Yeoh.

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle became the second person of color to win the Oscar for Best Actress in the Academy's 95 year history, following none other than Halle herself.

The two previous winners presented Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh

Michelle also became the first Asian actress to win the award, topping off a fantastic night for the A24 film, which won a total of seven Oscars that night, including Best Director and Best Picture.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.