Jenna Bush Hager stops Today live on-air over appearance issue that baffles Hoda Kotb

As hosts of Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have to make sure they are putting on the best face bright and early every weekday morning.

So, should something with their appearance be not in the best shape, they are willing to stop their morning show to get things in order.

Such was the case early into their March 23 episode – which was pre-recorded, since Hoda is off on spring break with her daughters – when Jenna's hair, she herself admitted, just wasn't giving.

Though the star usually favors soft waves for her mid-length, dirty blonde hair, when she stepped out on stage as the show kicked off, her hair was looking more crimped rather than curled, and she couldn't let the show go on without fixing it up first.

Not even five minutes into their introductory segment, the two hosts were discussing messy habits, when Jenna suddenly stopped to declare: "My hair looks crazy."

Her candid statement prompted immediate laughter not only from her co-star, but from all of the crew behind the camera too, who seemed to agree that some fixing up might be necessary. She then told the crew: "Well, y'all told me to re-do it and it looks crazy!"

The star recently appeared on the show with curlier hair than usual

She quickly started looking for a hair tie, even requesting a rubber band to put her hair up, and eventually turned to use one of Hoda's stretchy beaded bracelets instead to put her hair up in a low ponytail.

While her hair might not have been looking the best at the beginning of the show, after she tied it and left some front pieces loose to frame her face, it did a complete 180, leaving both the crew – who promptly applauded her – and Hoda, totally impressed.

Jenna even got a lesson from hairstyling icon Chris Appleton earlier this month

"By the way! That looks cute!" Hoda exclaimed, adding: "Wait! That looked cute in one second!" and endearingly continued to say "wait," and to pause for a second so Jenna's changed appearance could get its deserved moment to shine.

4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna films from Rockefeller Center in New York City and airs every weekday morning at 10am EST on NBC.

