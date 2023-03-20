Today faces another shake-up to show as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are absent again The Today hosts have had frequent absences from the show in the last two weeks

Just when fans of the Today Show were getting used to seeing both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb back on their screens after their respective absences, the latest episode brought them a case of déjà vu.

Viewers of the show woke up to see that neither of the two hosts were on air from their usual spots on the news desk on the Monday, March 20th episode.

Instead, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin took over their hosting duties, and Willie Geist filled in for Hoda next to Jenna Bush Hager on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

Upon kicking off the daily program, Sheinelle and Craig didn't say much about the two host's whereabouts.

They revealed that Savannah is "on assignment," however when it came to the reason behind Hoda's absence, they simply said she was "off" with no further details.

Fans of the show were quick to express their concern over the absence, so soon after their most recent time off, and took to social media to question where they were.

Hoda and Savannah typically kick off the morning show together every day

Their absence comes less than two weeks since Hoda first returned to the show after taking a step back for over a week to take care of her youngest daughter, Hope Catherine, who had been in the ICU.

She returned to Today on March 6, and teared up as she revealed to viewers: "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a week," adding: "I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home, I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

Willie has been a frequent replacement for Hoda

Meanwhile, her co-star Savannah was also off for health reasons, having been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the middle of the broadcast. She returned after a few days, though she was absent again on Monday, March 13 because she was in Los Angeles for the Oscars.

