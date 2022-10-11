Hoda Kotb holds back tears as she considers potentially missing out on her daughters' milestones The star welcomed her two daughters after she turned 50

Hoda Kotb and George Clooney have quite the bittersweet common denominator between the two, though they have different outlooks on it.

The two both became parents at a later age in life, with Hoda beginning the adoption process of her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine after she was 50, and George welcoming twins Alexander and Ella with Amal Clooney when he was 56.

As the two sat down alongside Julia Roberts to discuss the actors' new movie, Ticket to Paradise, the three also opened up about parenting, and some of their worries.

The Today host noted that both she and George are 'older parents' and questioned him on whether he had any worries about it.

"I had kids later in life… I get scared sometimes if I'm being totally honest about being my age, and [I think] 'Please God let me, I want to witness that, I want to see that,'" Hoda said, as tears welled in her eyes.

She asked the Ocean's 11 actor if he felt the same, and he revealed he had an entirely different outlook on being an older parent.

The stars' heartfelt conversation

He admitted: "No, I kind of like the idea of sort of being out of it when my daughter starts to date."

Reenacting a potential scene in which his daughter, who is currently five-years-old, introduces him to a boyfriend, he joked: "Oh Papa I want you to meet… He's a drummer in a band," and going on to pretend to be senile and not understanding what his daughter is trying to do.

Hoda has previously hinted at adopting a third baby

His reaction quickly turned Hoda's bittersweet tears about motherhood into tears of laughter, and Julia had some wise words for the two.

She said: "Truth is, no matter how old we are, George being the oldest of us, they have chosen us in this moment," speaking of their respective children. She added: "To be their stewards and their shepherds in this life."

