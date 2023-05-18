Martha Stewart, 81, debunks plastic surgery claims after appearing on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Martha Stewart is a beacon of ageless beauty and vitality.

Aged 81, the lifestyle guru has caused quite a stir on social media, as she graces the cover of the forthcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, hitting newsstands on May 18.

Sporting a chic, low-cut white bikini, Martha looks as radiant as ever, sparking admiration and, unfortunately, some suspicion.

Fans question how Martha Stewart looks so young

© Getty Martha floors fans with her ageless looks

In an age where plastic surgery and digital retouching are prevalent, some critics have called into question the authenticity of her vibrant appearance.

In a recent interview with Variety, Martha addressed the criticism head-on.

Martha Stewart looks incredibly young for her 81 years

On reactions to her photoshoot, she said: “They’re very good. There are only a few naysayers saying, ‘The pictures are over-retouched.’”

Dismissing the allegations outright, she asserted: “But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures."

Martha is ageless!

It's clear that Martha is proud of her photos and thrilled with the final result. “I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing,” she declared.

This statement signals her satisfaction with the portrayal of her natural beauty, free of extensive digital editing.

© Getty Martha Stewart rides a horse once a week

The criticism did not stop at suggestions of image retouching. Some speculators wondered if she had undergone plastic surgery to achieve her youthful appearance. In response, Stewart firmly declared: “Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever.”

So, what's the secret to her radiant appearance and seemingly ageless beauty?

© Instagram Martha Stewart debuted a new hair cut

According to Martha, it's all about consistent health and beauty routines. “I have very healthy, good hair,” she mentioned, suggesting that her beauty starts with fundamental self-care.

She went on to describe her daily wellness habits: “I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors.”

Each of these practices reveals a focus on natural health and wellness, rather than quick fixes or artificial enhancements.

© Amazon Martha is a kitchen goddess

She also noted the role of sun protection in her beauty routine, an essential factor in maintaining healthy skin and preventing signs of premature aging.

She shared that she always wears hats and sunblock to protect her skin from the damaging effects of sun exposure.

Martha’s approach to beauty and wellness, clearly working for her, emphasizes natural health and consistent care.

She advocates for a holistic lifestyle, regular physical activity, a nutritious diet, and meticulous skincare - components that blend to create her timeless look.

"Pilates three times a week. Horseback ride once a week. No smoking. Little drinking,” she revealed on social media.

