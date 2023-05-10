Lionel Richie, 73, reveals the secrets behind youthful appearance after fans debate plastic surgery use

Legendary singer Lionel Richie has stirred up some controversy - and not just with his performance at King Charles' celebratory concert.

The debate revolves around the 73-year-old icon's youthful appearance and his views on anti-aging techniques.

Despite the pressures of stardom to maintain a youthful look, Lionel has been clear: he will not resort to plastic surgery to preserve his appearance.

The crooner, known for his timeless hits and ageless charm, has a different approach to staying young.

The father-of-three explained why he prefers to avoid the surgical interventions that many Hollywood stars undergo.

Lionel expressed his reluctance to be trapped in a post-surgery recovery period, with no way back to his natural appearance.

"[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover] - and after that, you can't go naturally, you're staying right there... You try and go back to reset, and you can't," he told Daily Mail.

He was frank about potential complications too: "[And] that [expletative] goes wrong!"

The American Idol judge also cited another compelling reason to stay away from plastic surgery: "God might not recognize me, so I want to make sure he knows me."

Instead of surgical procedures, Richie, who has been in a relationship with Swiss-Caribbean model Lisa Parigi for over a decade, prefers a natural approach to anti-aging.

His secrets are traditional and straightforward: plenty of sleep, lots of water, and an interesting addition: sex.

"Water, sleep, and sweat, not too much red meat," the 'All Night Long' singer revealed at the eighth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards.

He added humorously, "[Sex] will work also and it's good for your heart."

Lionel's youthful appearance was a subject of much interest after his performance at the Sunday night concert celebrating King Charles' coronation.

The star-studded event featured the likes of Katy Perry and British boy band Take That.

Social media users commented on his youthful appearance. After over five decades in the spotlight, Lionel Richie remains an icon who defies age.

"How is Lionel 73, he looks so young?" asked a Twitter user, while another humorously commented, "He's been dancing on the ceiling since the 80s - gravity in reverse."

However, not everyone is convinced about Richie's natural anti-aging methods. One user suggested: "A lot of surgery."

