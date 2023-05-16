Blake Lively looks unrecognisable in dramatic new makeover- see the pics

Acclaimed actress Blake Lively, known for her signature honey-blonde locks, was recently spotted sporting a striking new look on the sets of her forthcoming film, "It Ends With Us".

The 35-year-old has turned heads by swapping her blonde tresses for a vibrant shade of red to bring her character, Lily Bloom, to life.

On Monday, May 15, Lively was seen filming in New York City, exhibiting her fiery red hair, a stark contrast to her look just a few weeks prior at the grand re-opening of Tiffany’s New York City store.

© Getty Blake Lively and daughter James Reynolds

Evidence points towards the red hair being a wig, as the Gossip Girl alum was seen attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with her two children, James, 7, and Inez, 6, just three days before filming, sporting her usual blonde hair.

Following the concert, eagle-eyed fans spotted Taylor, 33, leaving the stage accompanied by Blake and her children, with her hair still notably blonde.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Blake Lively attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store

Blake’s transformation only adds to the anticipation surrounding her performance in "It Ends With Us", where she co-stars alongside Justin Baldoni, who plays Lily's love interest, Ryle Kincaid.

Not only is Lively portraying Lily Bloom in the film, but she's also flexing her off-screen skills as an executive producer.

Justin, in addition to being her co-star, is directing the film, making them a formidable duo. On set, Lively was captured wearing a brown fit-and-flare dress, while the actor was seen in an all-black outfit, seated on a stoop behind her.

© Getty The pregnant actor dressed her bump with beautiful florals

Despite Blake's widespread popularity, the decision to cast her as Lily has drawn some criticism, given the age discrepancy between the actress and her character. Lily, as written in the original story, is a 23-year-old character, making the mom-of-four 12 years older than the role she's set to play.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions, with one critic tweeting, “I would have loved to see a fresh face,” and another expressing, “I love Blake Lively, but in my personal opinion, she is too old to play Lily in It Ends With Us.”

Blake shared personal photographs from her fourth pregnancy with fans on Instagram

Based on the novel by Colleen Hoover, "It Ends With Us" traces the complex relationship between Lily and Ryle, a neurosurgeon, as they grapple with their shared attraction while confronting demons from their pasts.

© Getty Blake and Ryan attend Angel Ball 2014 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street

The release date for the film, eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, is yet to be announced.

