Amazon shoppers love giving 5-star reviews to these teeth whitening strips - and they’re less than £20

Want a Hollywood smile at an affordable price? Who wouldn’t! But with teeth whitening treatments in clinics costing hundreds of pounds, sometimes pearly whites just aren’t cost-efficient or achievable.

For an affordable at-home alternative, Amazon shoppers have been stocking up on the popular DrDent teeth whitening strips. Thanks to a limited time sale, you can now achieve a pearly white smile from the comfort of your own home for less than £20! Bargain, we know.

Designed to deliver a whiter smile in just seven days, this pain-free treatment, which has over 11,000 five-star reviews, is an affordable and convenient alternative to expensive dental appointments - and it promises results or your money back. Proven to help remove stains from coffee, wine, soft drinks, food and even smoking, you’ll be amazed by the before and after pictures.

Unlike other dental products on the market, DrDent’s teeth whitening strips are peroxide-free and non-toxic, so you can achieve the smile of your dreams with none of the pain. The special teeth whitening formula uses an active whitening ingredient called PAP (instead of bleach), which helps to make your teeth up to eight times brighter. Wow!

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these pain-free teeth whitening strips, with one fan commenting, “I noticed a difference after just one application. My teeth are sensitive, but I didn’t feel anything with the DrDent strips.”

See visible results in just seven days

Another wrote: “I’ve been using this kit for a few weeks now and after trying numerous other teeth whitening kits from Amazon, I can really say that this one is one of the best. It’s affordable, but also gives results even after the first set of strips.”

Each kit contains 40 teeth whitening strips, a mouth opener, an instruction manual and a shade guide for easy application. Best of all, each kit usually retails for £29.99, but for a limited time only you can pick one up for just £18.99.

