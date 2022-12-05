15 snow storm essentials to keep you, your home and car ready for the elements

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Winter has officially arrived, and the chill truly is setting in, which has sparked speculation a snow storm could be on the way - and may even arrive before Christmas.

With a white Christmas rumoured to be coming our way, we are searching for all the essentials to protect us from the elements.

Not only do we need a little extra layers when the snow storm hits, but we are also looking for genius gadgets for our home and cars to keep them protected against the snow storm.

From heating devices to keep you and your home insulated, to toiletry essentials, and kits for those on the road, we have found the best buys you will be thankful for stocking up on in advance of any storms.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Columbia Pike Lake long jacket

Of course, before bracing any cold weather you need to be sure you have insulating layers, and a parka jacket is always high on our wish list.

A longer length jacket covers your body a little more than shorter designs, and with less heat escaping you will be warmer for longer.

Columbia Pike Lake long jacket, £130 (WAS £180), JD Sports

AA emergency winter car kit

Breakdowns are common when there are poor weather conditions, which is why being prepared for the worst is a must.

This genius car kit, curated by AA, includes a foldable snow shovel, hi-vis, an LED torch, booster cables, and much more.

AA emergency winter car kit, £29.95, Amazon

Windscreen cover

No matter the weather a windscreen cover is a failsafe essential all year round - and many years to come at that.

Whether it is pouring with rain, a little frosty out, or even beaming sunshine, a windscreen cover will protect the exterior and interior.

Tevlaphee windscreen cover, £17.99 (WAS £19.99), Amazon

Hiking leg gaiters

There’s nothing worse than chunks of snow, or rain, seeping into your clothes and making them wet, and consequently cold, when it’s already sub temperatures outside.

However, Le Gaiters are a nifty must-have to wear over your shoes and trousers to protect you from the weather, and keep you warm and dry.

Hiking leg gaiters, from £11.99, Amazon

Motorbike cover

Whether it’s raining, frosty, or snowing, a cover to protect the exterior and also the mechanical internal mechanisms of any vehicle or tool is paramount to prevent any damage or moisture from getting inside.

The solution: a cover. This protective layering acts as a barrier between the cold weather and the vehicle when out of use.

Motorbike cover, £19.78 (WAS £25.99), Amazon

Draught excluder tape

There’s nothing worse than feeling a draught around your neck, or sweeping through your home, any time of year, but especially winter, and during a cost of living crisis.

It is super simple to fit, and can go under doors, on the side of doors, as well as around windows, or on garages, to stop any cold, rain or snow getting in.

Draught excluder tape, £5.09 (WAS £5.99), Amazon

2-in-1 ice scraper

This genius 2-in-1 design is the perfect prop to scrape water from your windscreen, and brush it off the car, motorbike, or even your external bins on the next snow day.

Getting rid of the snow is essential, not only to see out of your car windows but so when it thaws the moisture does not creep into your home and cause any damp or mould internally.

2-in-1 ice scraper, £14.19 (WAS £16.99), Amazon

Emma Hug weighted blanket

Emma is the go-to shopping destination for all bedding essentials, from mattresses and pillows to weighted blankets.

Emma’s Weighted Blanket is made from two layers of microfibre and polyester pad, while the fine glass beads inside work to distribute weight evenly across the blanket, so you stay snug.

Emma Hug weighted blanket, £99 (WAS £198), Emma

RAC 120 Lumen heavy duty lantern

It’s always a good idea to keep a torch in the home for times when the power may cut out, which may well happen when a storm hits.

It’s also a good idea to keep a torch with you in the car, just in case you get caught out.

RAC 120 Lumen heavy duty lantern, £12.99, Argos

Complete first aid kit

A first aid kit is another failsafe essential to have in the home at all times, and not just in preparation for a snow storm.

This kit includes wound dressings, an eye wash, plasters, cleansing wipes, scissors, foil, and much more.

Complete first aid kit, £20, Boots

Sanex toiletries bundle

When a snow storm hits the last thing you want to do is leave the house to venture outside for some shower gel or shampoo.

With that in mind, it is well worth stocking up on the basic essentials, which includes toiletries. This bundle includes deodorant, shower gel and shampoo so you can be clean and fresh.

Sanex toiletries bundle, £10, Boots

Andrex Supreme Quilts toilet tissue 16 rolls

We’ve already mentioned toiletries are an essential worth stocking up on in case of an emergency, and that also includes toilet roll.

For those who have guests staying, a large family, or want a back up stock of loo roll, Wilko has a large bundle on sale now.

Andrex Supreme Quilts toilet tissue 16 rolls, £8.50 (WAS £10), Wilko

Duracell Plus AA batteries

Batteries are something we often forget to buy, and when we need to replace a battery we are left sifting through odd ones in the bottom of the drawer and hope for the best.

To save the hassle, and panic when a storm hits, it is well worth investing in a bulk pack of batteries.

Duracell Plus AA batteries, £11.49, Robert Dyas

Indoor heater

Come a snow day, or stormy weather, we want to be warm indoors, and for those who may have a draughty home, and want to beat the chill an additional heater is worth investing in.

This particular indoor heater oscillates, which means that warmth is spread throughout the room.

Etna indoor space heater, £39.99, Robert Dyas

Snow chains

Driving in the snow can be treacherous, and while it is advised to stay off the roads, for those who absolutely have to travel should invest in snow chains.

All you do is fit these around the wheels to provide extra grip on slippery surfaces.

Husky Sumex steel snow chains for 15" car tyres, £34.95, B&Q

NOW SHOP

12 best teddy coats that'll keep you cosy all winter long

Shoppers swear by this weighted blanket for a great night's sleep - and it's less than £30

6 electric heaters to keep you warm at home and save you money

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.