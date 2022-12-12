Best warm blankets for winter so snow day doesn't seem so bad

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The winter chill is starting to seep into every corner of our home, and bones for that matter.

Whether you have whacked the heating on yet or not, we are desperately seeking extra layers in the form of cosy blankets to keep us warm.

Whether you are staying indoors, snuggling on the sofa for a movie night, settling down for your evening sleep, planning a winter walk or camping trip, a warm blanket is essential all year round.

Weighted blankets, as well as electric heated blankets, have been highly sought after for many months, but for those looking for a classic winter blanket to keep you warm, we have you covered.

Best warm blankets for your home this winter

There are plenty of options to choose from, from cotton designs, plush fleece, knitted variations, as well as faux fur, and sherpa creations, we have sifted through to find the bestselling, and top-rated warm blankets to snuggle up in.

M&S fleece throw blanket

Shoppers truly are spoilt for choice when it comes to M&S’ home interiors and furnishings selection.

With plenty of options to choose from, including varied fabrics and textures, colourways as well as sizes, there’s bound to be something to suit everyone’s needs. We love this affordable sherpa fleece throw blanket...

Sherpa Fleece Throw, £17.50 from M&S

John Lewis faux fur throw blanket

John Lewis is the place to shop everything, from home interiors to fashion, beauty, and much more.

Whether you are on the hunt for adult blankets, or throws for children, designs for the bedroom or lounge, there is something to suit every shopper’s needs - like this faux fur blanket which comes in multiple colours.

Faux Fur Throw, £95 from John Lewis

Amazon sherpa fleece throw blanket

Amazon is another must shop when it comes to home accessories, including warm winter blankets.

The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket is one of Amazon’s bestselling and top-rated blankets, and it is no surprise as this double sided design boasts a sherpa fleece fabric on one side to contrast the equally soft and insulating fleece on the reverse, so you won't feel the slightest bit of cold.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket, £25.99, from Amazon

Oodie fleece weighted blanket throw

The Oodie is one of the most talked about brands on the market for the weighted blanket, as well as the fleeced wearable blanket, which is named Oodie.

However, the Oodie fleece weighted blanket has our seal of approval, as it works to keep you extra warm, aide your sleep and reduce anxiety. It boasts a super soft fleece fabric and features glass beads inside to evenly distribute weight so everyone is warm when cuddling underneath.

Oodie Weighted Blanket, £74, from Oodie

Dunelm teddy bear reversible throw

For those looking for home interiors but on a budget, Dunelm has you covered, as there are plenty of affordable and stylish pieces to snap up now.

One we have our eyes on is the Teddy Bear Reversible Throw, as it has racked up 4.8 out of five star reviews from shoppers for being practical, versatile, and warming.

Teddy Bear Extra Cosy Marl Reversible Throw, £18, from Dunelm

Wayfair faux fur throw blanket

There’s nothing we love more than a faux fur throw, as it is guaranteed to keep you extra warm when you are snuggled up on the sofa.

This snuggly design is made from luxurious high quality fabric, which comes in 13 colourways, as well as two different sizes, so you can match any interior and be cosy warm too.

Super Soft Faux Fur Throw, £30.99 from Wayfair

H&M wool-blend weighted blanket

We’ve seen fleece designs, thermal creations, knitted as well as velvet designs, but now we have the wool blankets.

A wool blanket is guaranteed to keep you snug whether you have this propped across your sofa, accent chair or bed, and this is an affordable and warming wool-blend blanket well worth snapping up.

Wool-blend blanket, £24.99 from H&M

Lands End corduroy and sherpa fleece throw blanket

When it is cold and raining outside, and you’re snuggled indoors, there could be nothing better than reaching for a reversible warm blanket, like this design.

Land’s End has called on the most popular warming fabrics come winter, corduroy and sherpa fleece, to create this plush and insulating blanket you won’t be able to peel yourself from.

Corduroy and Sherpa Fleece Throw, £35 (Was £70) from Land’s End

Silentnight Snugsie blanket

Silentnight is best known for comfortable and supportive bedding, including mattresses, pillows, and plush duvets, but they also have impressive blankets to keep you warm in winter too.

The Silentnight Snugsie Giant Blanket says it all, it’s the snuggly and warm blanket perfect for those winter nights.

It is made from super soft sherpa fleece, with a flannel fleece on the opposite side, and it is big enough to fit a king size bed - even if you don’t have a big bed you can wrap yourself up nice and warm.

Silentnight Snugsie Giant Blanket, £34.99 from Amazon

