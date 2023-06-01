Frankie Bridge loves these affordable beauty products - and you will too

Though she has access to the most expensive beauty products money can buy, Frankie Bridge has remained grounded when it comes to her beauty regime. Frankie, we salute you!

The singer and TV presenter is passionate about finding quality products that don’t break the bank. She told Glamour: “Beauty shouldn't be limited to those who can afford expensive products. There are so many amazing options out there that are affordable and work just as well."

What Frankie especially loves about cheaper products is that she feels free to experiment with them, trying out new trends and discovering “hidden gems in the aisle of a drugstore”. "I enjoy the process of discovery, and with affordable options, I can try out multiple products and find what works best for me," She told Cosmopolitan.

If you’re feeling inspired by Frankie’s approach to beauty, we’ve rounded up her top affordable products - and you can shop them all on Amazon with speedy delivery

The all-purpose everyday moisturiser Olay Total Effects 7in1 Moisturiser Frankie says: A few years back, when she was asked by the Express about beauty products she swears by, Frankie said: “I use Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Age Defying Moisturiser. I’m only 28, but I do think you have to think about ageing early.”

Frankie made a smart choice. Olay’s 7-in-one moisturiser is so called because it claims to provide seven effects - visibly smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, evening skin tone, enhancing brightness, minim¡sing pores, restoring firmness, hydrating and nourishing and providing skin protection from the sun. That’s a lot for your money!

£28.04 (WAS £33) AT AMAZON

The instant skin boost spray Bionoble Organic Rose Water Frankie says: “When I’m not working, I don’t wear much make-up at all, to give my skin a break. I use a rose-water spray on my skin each day, though.” Rose water, derived from rose petals, has been used for centuries in beauty and skincare routines. Apart from giving skin an instant refreshing boost, it has several benefits, including hydrating and soothing effects and pH balancing and antioxidant benefits. Bionoble’s Organic Rose Water is Amazon’s top-rated, with almost 1.7k positive ratings - and shoppers loving its “divine smell” and toning and refreshing effects on the skin. £8.54 AT AMAZON

The budget moisturiser she used for the BAFTAS Embryolisse Concentrated 24 Hour Miracle Cream As Frankie got ready for the 2023 BAFTAs, beauty fanatics noted a tube of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré on her dressing table. The moisturiser by French pharmacy brand Embryolisse is so popular one tube is said to sell every 13 seconds. Enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, the clever formula is light in texture but super nourishing on any areas of dryness. Your skin will instantly feel plumped, soothed and hydrated. Plus, it also works to protect your complexion from environmental aggressors.

£8.78 AT AMAZON

Her miracle thickening hair spray Oribe Dry Texturising Spray Frankie says: “I have quite flat hair, so I add some Oribe Dry Texturising Spray to give it a little bit of a lift.”

This is probably the most expensive product on Frankie’s list, but if you can afford to splurge - a little goes a long way. Amazon shoppers with fine or flat hair love this texturising spray, which has over 2k glowing reviews. Several shoppers say the “can’t live without” this spray. Writes one: I sprayed on before curling my hair for a wedding and the curls held for over 6 hours, I couldn’t believe it.

£43.64 AT AMAZON

Her Budget Everyday Shampoo and Conditioner Pantene Pro-V Prepare & Protet Shampoo and Conditioner Set Pantene was also on Frankie’s list of must-have products, and if it helps us get shiny glossy hair like hers, we’re adding to basket! It gently cleanses while giving hair active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen strands from the inside out and reverse signs of damage that can lead to lack of smoothness and shine. £9.96 AT AMAZON

Her go-to eyebrow setting gel and pencil Eyebrowqueen Brow Fix and Bro Pro pencil Frankie says: Sharing her makeup routine on her Instagram stories, Frankie said: “You all know I love the EyebrowQueen Brow Fix. Put a little bit on the brush and then I start to brush it up into my brows.”

She’s well known for her perfect brows so we were there taking notes when Frankie showed herself using Eyebrowqueen’s products on her instagram stories. She starts off with the waterproof setting gel and finishes with the dual-ended pencil, which is available in seven different shades. Both products have great reviews, with Amazon shoppers loving how it made their eyebrows “look naturally thicker”. GEL £20.90 AT AMAZON PENCIL £22 AT AMAZON

And Frankie's not the only celebrity who loves affordable products... Take a look at more stars who love beauty bargains

The affordable beauty buys loved by stars

Hayley Bieber: Weleda Skin Food moisturiser Hailey Bieber: Weleda Skin Food Weleda Skin Food moisturiser Hailey says: “The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin, and the way I get that is by layering products. I like to get a richer heavier cream and put that in some spots where I get more dry and I want a little more sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use it on me and I love it.” Other celeb fans: Victoria Beckham: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product." Julia Roberts: "I put [Weleda Skin Food] all over my body. It's really simple and inexpensive." Adele: "I use it all the time, especially when I'm singing because my hands get dry. It sinks in immediately, and it's not greasy." Brooke Shields: "I love Weleda Skin Food. It's one of those things that you can use on your face, your body, your hands - it's a great all-around product." Weleda Skin Food is a great product for dry skin thanks to its blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s certified natural and organic, and one sells every 11 seconds and has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

£10 AT AMAZON

Mrs Hinch: Garnier Natural Bronzer tanning drops Garnier Natural Bronzer tanning drops Mrs Hinch says: "These are a ten out of ten." The cleanfluencer also used a makeup wipe over her skin to reveal her makeup-free radiant glow after using them. The Garnier drops can be used alone or mixed in with a moisturiser to create a natural but bronzed glow. The formula is buildable for creating a gradual tan, and is enriched with hyaluronic acid and coconut water to keep skin feeling fresh while giving a streak-free glow.

£9.50 AT AMAZON

Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno moisturiser Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion Jennifer says: "I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15, I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager."

Other celebrity fans of Aveeno: Jessica Alba Gwyneth Paltrow Zoe Saldana Jen’s fave daily moisturiser is currently a trending product at Lookfantastic - it’s deeply moisturising and it’s great for sensitive skin since it’s unscented. It’s blended with Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal, and harmonises with your skin’s natural microbiome, ensuring that its entire surface is balanced and never stripped of essential goodness.

£7.79 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

Maya Jama: Bio-Oil Jama Maya: Bio-Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Maya says: "I’ve been using Bio-Oil for years. In my house, my mum always had it for stretch marks or scars and things like that. Straight after the shower, if you’re a little bit damp and you put it on, in my mind it locks in moisture more. But I don’t know if that’s a fact! So yeah, Bio-Oil, I douse myself in that." Other celebrity fans: Kim Kardashian: "I love Bio-Oil. It's cheap, and it really works!" Natalie Portman: "I used Bio-Oil throughout my pregnancy and afterwards. It's a really affordable, effective way to prevent stretch marks and keep skin hydrated." Rochelle Humes: "I've been using Bio-Oil for years now, and I swear by it. It's great for keeping my skin hydrated and reducing the appearance of scars." Priyanka Chopra: "Bio-Oil has been a saviour in my life, especially with all the travelling that I do. It's really great for moisturising my skin and keeping it looking healthy." Kourtney Kardashian: "I'm obsessed with Bio-Oil. I use it all over my body after a shower, and it's amazing for keeping my skin soft and smooth." Bio-Oil was first designed to treat stretch marks and scars and continues to be very popular with pregnant women. But it also works wonders with hydrating dry skin, boosting elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation.

£16.99 AT BOOTS

Kylie Minogue: Pond's Cold Cream Kylie Minogue: Pond's moisturising cream Pond's moisturising cold cream Kylie says: "It's really changed my skin. It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic."

Other celebrity fans: Johanna Lumley: "I've used Pond's Cold Cream for years. It's the best makeup remover there is." Marilyn Monroe: "I always take off my makeup before I go to bed. I use Pond's Cold Cream." Audrey Hepburn: "I believe in using a simple product like Pond's Cold Cream. It's been around for so long, and it really works." Pond’s Cold Cream is not just a moisturiser - it’s a great makeup remover too. It’s a unique blend of mineral oil and water, which creates a rich and creamy texture that’s effective at removing makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin. It’s particularly good for those with sensitive skin.

£6.40 AT AMAZON

Holly Willoughby: Plantur 21 longhair caffeine shampoo set Holly Willoughby: Plantur 21 shampoo Plantur 21 longhair caffeine shampoo set Holly’s trusted hair stylist Ciler Peksah writes on Holly’s website Wilde Moon: "This set contains a shampoo, conditioner and scalp serum to boost scalp health and hair growth. Just like we need a coffee to get us going in the morning, these caffeine hair products give your hair that much-needed oomph!" The Plantur collection includes caffeine as its active ingredient, supplying your hair roots with new energy to boost hair growth. The hardworking formula also includes essential micronutrients like biotin, magnesium, calcium and zinc to ensure healthy and strong hair roots.

£29.97 AT AMAZON

