Chrishell Stause’s foundation always looks incredible on Selling Sunset - we needed answers so we asked her makeup artist

If you’re a Selling Sunset fan, you’ll be well aware that the show’s darling, Chrishell Stause, is always camera-ready.

The 41-year-old real estate agent opts for a polished, glossy look, and so we reached out to her makeup artist, @kissedbynicholas, to find out which products he uses on his famous client for her red carpet moments and for her TV appearances.

Hi Nicholas, Chrishell’s makeup always looks SO good, what are your favorite foundation products?

“I go back and forth between Laura Mercier Flawless Lumiere Foundation, Laura Mercier Fusion Ulta Longwear Foundation and Nars Light Reflecting Foundation depending on the coverage and finish I want.”

© Instagram Chrishell is a big fan of finding the perfect beauty products

You love Laura Mercier foundation don’t you? What’s so good about it?

“Laura Mercier, in general, is such a consistent staple in my kit, their foundation just never lets me down and works on every skin type.”

The pioneers of the ‘flawless face’ present this radiant medium to full coverage liquid foundation. Gliding onto the skin with a lightweight feel, the foundation is infused with skin-loving ingredients to provide up to 15 hours of hydration

£37 / $49 AT LAURA MERCIER

How do you like to apply foundation?

“I usually apply foundation with a brush, I notice with a beauty blender I have to spend more time trying to add coverage. I will usually set under eyes lightly with a powder foundation and set face with Laura Mercier “translucent” or “honey” setting powder. And I love using Charlotte Tilbury powder for touch ups.”

© Instagram Pretty in pink! Chrishell always brings her A-game

Chrishell always has a great glow, what glow giving products do you love to use?

“Keeping the face hydrated before starting your complexion products will help so much. My current favorites are Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum and Innis Free Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Mist.”

What’s the cheapest thing in your makeup kit?

“I LOVE Milani lip liners, so affordable and better than a lot of my expensive lip liners.”

Loved for its rich pigments and versatile range of shades, this long-lasting lip liner lets you define, shape and fill your lips for an obsession-worthy look.

£7 / $5.99 AT MILANI

It can be very hot in LA. How do you deal with makeup and hot temperatures/humidity?

“Making sure to prep and set the face correctly. And always making sure my clients have a touch up bag if I’m not going with them.”

If Chrishell were doing date night beauty herself, what tips would she have got from you?

“I ALWAYS make sure she has Charlotte Tilbury powder, lip liner and gloss.”

What kind of blush do you think feels more fresh and modern for summer?

“Love Rare Beauty cream blush, I’m obsessed.”

The ultralightweight, liquid-like cream melts on contact and blends to a smooth, satin finish that won't cake, crease, or clog pores.

£21 / $22 AT RARE BEAUTY

Is there a particular makeup trend you’re keen to try?

“For me, my favorite thing is making my clients happy so whatever they are into I want to make them happy. I love playing with different graphic liners and eyeliner shapes.”

Chrishell sometimes describes her look as ‘rich bitch vibes’! How can we get rich bitch vibes as well?

“It’s more of an energy and how you carry yourself. If you carry yourself like a rich bitch, people will think you are. I grew up in a trailer park and no one ever knew because I acted like a rich bitch.”

© Instagram Chrishell loves her glam squad

Kissable lips - what’s your tricks?

“Find the best lining shape and shade for YOUR lips.”

Top lip products?

“Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk, Milani nude lip liners, Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb.”

Pillow Talk enhances the natural hue of your lips so is unique to your skin tone and natural lip color. Create a sumptuous, pillow-y lip in seconds

£27 / $35 AT CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Chrishell’s lashes look so fabulous all the time? What’s the secret?

“I currently love Nars Climax Mascara and we love using Ardell Wispie Lashes and FlutterHabit Lashes.”

© Instagram Chrishell's lashes always look incredible

What’s the one item in your makeup kit you’re always having to replace because you use it so often?

“Cream blush and setting powder have me in a chokehold!”