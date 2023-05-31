Mrs Hinch raves about Maybelline's new £7 budge-proof lipstick: 'They actually work'

The lipsticks as loved by Mrs Hinch are on sale on Amazon right now…

Mrs Hinch isn't just a cleanfluencer, she's also a beauty influencer. Anything she recommends to her 4.7 million Instagram followers sells out in minutes, probably seconds. From her favourite fake tan face drops to her go-to skincare serum.

In fact, I'd be surprised if the Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick will still be in stock by the time I've hit publish on this story.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Mrs Hinch - who's real name is Sophie Hinchliffe - showed off the lipstick she's loving right now. It's a paid-for advert but Sophie was seemingly very impressed with the staying power as she swatched the lipsticks on her wrist and proceeded to try and remove with tissues. The 33-year-old was shocked when there was no transfer whatsoever on to the tissue.

Mrs Hinch shows off the budge-proof lipstick she’s obsessed with

On her first slide, she wrote: "I can finally load a 'get ready with me' that I created a few weeks back using the amazing Maybelline. Still can't believe I get to work with them."

She continued: "I've had to hold back sharing on my Instagram Stories until now because they sell out so quick."

On the next slide she asked her followers: "Who's seen them? Who's got them? These are the Super Stay Vinyl Ink Lip colours from Maybelline. They actually work, it's not a fad by the way guys."

She added: "They stay on your lips for up to, it's something crazy, like 14 to 16 hours."

She then proceeded to do a 'budge test' , swatching on her wrists and seeing if it would wipe away.

© Instagram "Look at that" Mrs Hinch was in disbelief

The shade Golden was Mrs Hinch's favourite, but she sampled Coy, Wicked, Peachy and Cheeky. Shop on Amazon now for the cheapest price. There's also an offer on Boots right now as well, but there are not many in stock. LookFantastic and ASOS also stock the range.