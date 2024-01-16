The Frankie Bridge effect! I tried her trending £37 H&M jacket - and it looks so luxe

Frankie Bridge showed off a selection of her favourite workwear-inspired outfits on Instagram on Monday, and there was one piece that had me running to H&M.

I love the high street brand for its gold dust buys that look expensive without the premium price tag. Frankie’s latest? A luxe-looking black bouclé-style jacket.

Short and slightly oversized with a rounded neckline, it has a cool dropped shoulder cut, plus long sleeves and silver hardware buttons.

Frankie Bridge wears the H&M jacket with a Topshop maxi skirt

I headed into H&M to try it on, and it was the first thing I saw as I walked into London's Regent Street store - the star of the show. It has that kind of cropped tweed Chanel jacket aesthetic and feels really great quality. It’s fully lined and when trying it on it was surprisingly warm, with a heaviness you get from more pricey materials.

Frankie styled hers as part of an office look, worn over a black roll neck with a studious grey maxi skirt from Topshop, black tote bag and statement silver earrings. She captioned the look: "Cropped jackets I predict are going to be a big trend this season. They’re a great piece to wear in your casual wardrobe too!"

The chic black jacket pairs so well with a midi or maxi skirt, sharpening the silhouette, but it could be dressed down with denim or wide-leg trousers. Bouclé-style jackets have been big news in recent seasons, and Princess Kate has worn her sell-out Zara blazer in both red and white as part of more casual ensembles.

This H&M piece is also not too dissimilar from the black Celine jacket Meghan Markle wore with Moussy Vintage jeans and Chanel ballet flats to the 2022 Invictus Games.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan Markle wears a cropped black tweed jacket by Celine with jeans and ballet flats

When I tried it on, I styled the jacket more casually like Meghan, pairing it with straight-leg jeans and leather heeled ankle boots for a comfortable outfit that’s so easy to throw on and go but still looks put together. I’d also wear it with leather trousers and trainers or ballet flats for ultimate comfort.

I styled the H&M with straight-leg jeans

Retailing for £37.99, it comes in an impressive range of sizes from XS to 4XL. No surprise, it had mostly sold out when I got to store, so my usual size small wasn’t available but I still loved the medium for a more oversized look.

Frankie's jacket was front and centre in London's Regent Street store

The thicker material and cropped cut make it ideal for layering during the transitional seasons. With spring just around the corner, it’s also the perfect replacement for your longline coat as we move into the warmer months.