Frankie Bridge commands attention in gorgeous leather outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge marked her 33rd birthday in style, as the Loose Women star posed up a storm in a jaw-dropping leather outfit that we immediately fell in love with.

WOW: Frankie Bridge showcases toned figure as she amps up her fitness after exotic holiday

The birthday girl shared a couple of photos on her Instagram, one of her rocking the daring look which consisted of a full-length leather dress and matching boots. Her hair was styled to perfection with her blonde highlights just touching the tips of her shoulders. She finished her look off with a gorgeous leather belt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks sensational in red latex dress

But she also shared a glimpse at a behind-the-scenes outfit - this ensemble was a bit more dressed down, as she rocked an oversized fur coat, white hoodie, maroon leggings and some white trainers.

MORE: Frankie Bridge stuns in beach attire - but son Carter is not impressed

SEE: Frankie Bridge stuns in baby pink bikini as she continues Maldives family holiday

"Same same… but different," she captioned the photos. "Got to spend my Birthday with the Loose family."

Her followers went wild in the comments, as many wished the star a happy birthday, while others were blown away by her outfit.

One enthused: "WOW OH WOW YOU ARE ABSOLUTE PERFECTION," while another posted: "Stunning lady."

We loved everything about this look!

A third was obsessed with one detail of her outfit, as they commented: "High heel boots," alongside a flame emoji and a fourth added: "Happy birthday, you looked unreal on tv today."

SEE: Frankie Bridge looks like a supermodel in gorgeous bikini

SEE: Frankie Bridge's figure-flattering H&M jumpsuit looks perfect on her

Frankie made sure to tag the brands where her clothes came from, with her gorgeous leather dress coming from & Other Stories. Although we couldn't find it on their website, we did find a smaller version of it, and it's 50% off!

The gorgeous hourglass mini-dress has been reduced from £349 all the way down to £175.

Oversized Hourglass Mini Leather Dress, £179.00, & Other Stories

Frankie's fashion always leaves us amazed and earlier this week, she shared an Instagram Story of herself getting ready for work with her stylist and makeup artist in tow, rocking a delightful teddy bear coat.

She also recently posted some chic snaps of her break in the Maldives, and in one of the photographs, she was wearing a truly stunning silk dress that we can't stop thinking about.

MORE: Frankie Bridge lights up Instagram with the most stunning sequin dress

READ: Frankie Bridge reveals her ideal holiday location with Wayne and children

The TV personality looked gorgeous in the silky white ensemble as she cuddled her other half for a late-night photo beside the sea. Frankie's chic number hugged her toned figure and she looked picture-perfect as she wrapped her arm around Wayne's waist.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.