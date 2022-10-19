Best moisturisers for dry skin with top reviews

Moisturiser is arguably the most important factor in any skincare routine, so finding the right one for your skin type is key. As the cold weather creeps in, those with dry skin will understand the struggle of maintaining a hydrated complexion throughout winter - so there's no better time than now to level up your beauty routine.

Whether your skin is flaky, sensitive, or just in need of some extra hydration in the cold, we've searched high and low for the top-rated moisturisers for dry skin from Weleda, Clinique, CeraVe and more.

Best moisturisers for dry skin

Weleda Skin Food

Weleda Skin Food, £11, Amazon

Weleda Skin Food has become a cult favourite, providing rich moisture for your face and body. One of the more affordable moisturisers on the market, Skin Food gives in an intense touch of moisture, with a rich texture that makes it a great overnight cream. The reviews also speak for themselves, racking up an impressive 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Top review: "If you have very dry skin you’ll love this! It is very very thick but once warmed and on the skin it melts away into your skin, doesn’t feel like a thick layer it’s brilliant! Gives a gorgeous glow and makes you look like you’ve just had a facial, all nice and plump! I also mix in a tiny bit of foundation sometimes and it creates the most gorgeous fuller coverage bb cream feel and look to my skin."

Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, £36, LookFantastic

Clinique is a go-to when it comes to luxurious skincare products that don't break the bank. The moisture surge provides deep, long-lasting moisture for all skin types. The oil-free, multi-tasking product can be used as a highlighter, on dry areas of your body as well as your face, and can even be used on split ends.

Top review: "Amazing overnight moisturiser for dry skin. I use this before I go to bed and it feels like a moisturising mask. In the morning I wash off the residue and it leaves my face super hydrated! Would definitely recommend it to anyone with dry skin."

CeraVe Moisturiser for Dry Skin

CeraVe Moisturising Lotion, £11, LookFantastic

Designed for dry to very dry skin types, the CeraVe face and body moisturiser leaves skin feeling super soft without being greasy, and helps to restore the skin's natural barrier. Infused with hyaluronic acid, the cream is great for sensitive, irriation-prone skin, and the milky formula helps makeup to glide on easily.

Top review: "Love this moisturiser. It sinks in really quickly, I use it all over my body as well as my face and it keeps my skin really well hydrated in the winter."

Omorovicza Queen Cream

Omorovicza Queen Cream, £135, Selfridges

If you're looking to indulge in a high-end moisturiser, Omorovicza is always a treat for the skin. The moisturiser is designed to soothe dry skin and blur imperfections, casting a protective veil for all-day nourishment.

Top review: "Absolutely over the moon with this moisturiser. It blurs my skin to make it appear flawless and pore-free! My face feels so hydrated all day long, even over makeup. I can’t wait to apply it each morning."

La Roche-Posay Hydraphase UV Intense Rich

La Roche-Posay Hydraphase UV Intense Rich, £19.50, LookFantastic

La Roche-Posay is a favourite amongst celebs and makeup artists, and the intense, rich formula has been praised for its long-lasting formula that rehydrates for a glowing complexion. Bonus, the cream also contains SPF15 for added protection.

Top review: "This is amazing for winter. As I have very dry and sensitive skin this cream saved my face. It's great by itself and underneath makeup. I feel that it really comforted my skin and made it look better. As it contains SPF it didn't break my face out at all it even made it look better and reduce pimples."

Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler + Volume-Lift Day Cream

Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler + Volume-Lift Day Cream, £21, Boots

If you're on the hunt for a moisturiser that targets dry skin as well as working to keep the skin feeling firm, this is it. The day cream contains three active ingredients that tackle the areas where wrinkles form, intensely moisturising and plumping for noticeably smoother skin.

Top review: "Wow! I just love, love this face cream! For starters, it has the most glorious smell (I'd use it for that reason alone) and then there's the way it makes my skin feel - silky soft and supple. The cream is easily absorbed unlike some and doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy. I'm not normally one to religiously apply face cream but Eucerin makes me want to put it on my face every morning. Another positive is that you don't need to use lashings, a little goes a long way. I would definitely recommend this face cream; I can't enthuse enough about it."

Aurelia London Cell Revitalise Night Moisturiser

Aurelia London Cell Revitalise Night Moisturiser, £43.50, LookFantastic

If you have dry or flaky skin it's a great idea to choose a rich night cream, particularly during the colder months. The Aurelia revitalising moisturiser contains a soothing blend of borage, avocado and mongongo oils, and shoppers have commented on how they wake up with a dewy complexion when applying the cream before bed.

Top review: "Heaven in a jar. The best night moisturiser ever and I've tried lots!! Combined with cell repair night oil, it's luxurious and gives my skin a fantastic feel and glow. Amazing."

The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Cream

Vitamin E Moisture Cream, £16, The Body Shop

Enriched with hyaluronic acid and raspberry seed oil, the Vitamin E moisture cream provides up to 48 hours of hydration while still being light and non-greasy.

Top review: "The best moisturiser. I have been using this range for a while, but this moisture cream is the best. It leaves my face and neck feeling soft and refreshed daily. Love it!"

