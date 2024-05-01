What a beauty editor buys on holiday: Skincare, soap and SPF

Holiday season is fast approaching - and as well as dreaming of sipping cocktails under a sun umbrella, we’re already thinking about the beauty buys we’ll be adding to our basket when we’re on foreign shores.

From bathroom essentials to celebrity makeup, here’s what we stash in our suitcases on our return flights.

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: Celeb brands and budget skincare

"I am a Brit living in America, but I still feel like I’m on holiday when I visit Ulta and CVS, both of which are filled with brands that you can’t get in the UK yet. Flower Beauty, a cute brand by Drew Barrymore, is one I always seek out. I love their Liquid Blush as it gives a buildable colour which is so wearable. Wyn Beauty, a makeup brand by Serena Williams is new to Ulta and has some gorgeous lip products - from oils, serums and matte lipsticks. The packaging is lush too.

"Aside from makeup, I also recommend shopping for beauty basics if you’re holidaying in the States. Cerave Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment is a beautiful overnight cream for helping glow up a dull complexion.

"If you’re looking for a new deodorant that’s super gentle on skin, then try Secret Original Invisible Solid Deodorant in the Powder Fresh scent. And for suncare, I recommend Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Lightweight Sunscreen Spray SPF70 It’s rare to see such a high SPF in the UK and the spray on formula can be applied 360 so is great for spraying awkward areas."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: Scented soaps

"I know lots of beauty experts seek out ultra-hip brands such as Ded Cool when they head to the States, or look for offerings from cult brands such as Cerave or Supergoop that aren’t available on UK shores. Me? I head straight to Bath and Body Works to stock up on their foaming hand soaps.

"The store just opened its first London outpost (in Westfield White City), so maybe I won’t be making the trek anymore, but before this month, I always returned from New York with an ultra-heavy bag thanks to stocking up on this fun-to-us, amazingly scented soap."

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: US-exclusives

"I used to absolutely lose my mind in Sephora when I went to visit family in the US but now most of my favourite brands have migrated over the pond and are easier to get hold of. Nowadays it’s more about picking up cult products before they land in the UK. Brands I love and always keep an eye out for are Milk Makeup, Makeup by Mario, and Naturium."

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Assistant Beauty & Lifestyle Editor: Essential SPF

"Stepping foot into a French pharmacy is what dreams are made of.

"Wall-to-wall of the world’s best skincare products at your fingertips. Whilst more brands are now stocked in the UK, ordering online doesn’t compare to the magical experience of being surrounded by elite products, oui oui.

"It’s not a holiday for me, without picking up and travelling home with a bottle of La Roche Anthelios SPF 50+. Also, during that awkward in-between stage abroad where I'm too tanned for my usual foundation shade for the bleak English weather, but not quite bronzed enough to rock a bare face, the Tinted version is a great way to bridge the gap."

