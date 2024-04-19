I got lip filler at home - here's what you need to know

Lip filler is far from a new concept, but the idea of an aesthetic treatment from your home is one that caught my attention. I've had a small amount of filler in the past, but travelling on the tube home with bruised and swollen lips was enough to put me off every time I considered taking the plunge again.

The mobile aesthetics clinic that comes to you, Carriages of Harley Street provides the luxury Harley Street experience on your doorstep. From the outside of the fancy unmarked van, passers by would have no idea that inside contains everything you'd expect from a stylish aesthetics clinic.

© Carriages of London Inside Carriages of London

The fully qualified doctor behind the idea, Dr Devine, has over eight years of experience in aesthetics, and his informative TikToks where he shares his knowledge and breaks down celebrities' treatments have gone viral on several occasions.

From the moment the mobile clinic arrived at my door, I could see why this would be a popular choice for clients. I was greeted by the smartly dressed driver who welcomed me into the luxe-looking aesthetics room, and the discreet approach combined with the convenient process was seamless.

© Carriages of London Dr Devine has over eight years of experience in aesthetics

Carriages of London travel around Zones 1 and 2 in London to arrive at clients' homes, with the choice of meeting at convenient central locations for those that live outside of those areas.

Stepping into what felt like my own private clinic, Dr Devine took the time to explain the procedure while listening to what I wanted to achieve. The aesthetics expert specialises in natural enhancements with safety and precision at the forefront, offering everything from filler to profile balancing and botox.

© Carriages of London The revolutionary service brings the clinic to your home

I'm not a big fan of needles, so I was undoubtedly nervous for the days leading up to my treatment. Leaving my flat and stepping straight into my appointment felt like ripping off the plaster, and avoiding the nervous waiting room and anxious build-up helped in feeling more relaxed.

The lips are numbed before the filler is injected, and while I felt a small hint of pain from the numbing injections, the process itself was painless aside from a few moments of sensitivity.

The numb feeling continued for a few hours after the treatment, so I would definitely recommend eating before your appointment. Swelling can last for up to a week afterward, although mine had subsided completely by day three.

© Carriages of London The before and after results from my treatment

Clients receive a check-up call the day after treatment to have any questions answered, with a further email after two weeks. Within that time, there is also the option to schedule a follow-up video consultation to help any queries at ease and address any concerns.

Now that I've experienced getting my aesthetics treatment from home, I know that I'll struggle to do it any other way. Tweakment regulars may not be phased by travelling for their aesthetic treatment, but for those feeling apprehensive about the process as I did, the experience felt relaxing throughout, with the high-end experience from the comfort of my home.