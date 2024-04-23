I've never had so many compliments on my skin – here's what I'm doing

Is there a nicer compliment than, "Your skin looks great!"? I think not.

Working in beauty for the last decade, I've been religiously looking after my skin for years, but only in the last few months have I noticed A) a marked improvement in how my skin looks and B) people complimenting my complexion.

I could attribute my current skin to years of caring for it, but in reality, I think it's down to the supplements, skincare, makeup and tweakments I've been using, taking and booking in for since 2024 started.

My skin is looking fresh and bright

Here's how I got my skin looking its best ever at 34…

1. Hydrating skincare

Murad's 'Revitalixir Recovery Serum'

As soon as I added Murad's 'Revitalixir Recovery Serum' into my routine, I saw a noticeable improvement in the brightness of my skin.

This serum pumps out a pearlescent liquid, with the bursting illuminating pearls inside providing an instant pick-me-up. The key ingredients that pep up my skin are cannabis sativa seed oil, to restore softness, neuropeptides to reduce the look of stress lines, and caffeine to reinvigorate the skin.

I shouldn't admit this, but I love this serum so much I don't bother with moisturiser afterwards during the day. It makes my skin feel dewy enough on its own.

2. Wellness supplements

I take so many supplements it's hard to track which make a difference to my skin, but these are the two I have been taking all year, meaning I've been consistent enough for them to make a difference.

After being ill for the whole tail end of 2023, I started taking immunity supplements every day, and not only have I been healthy all year, I attribute Altrient 'Liposomal Vitamin C' with brightening my skin too.

Altrient 'Liposomal Vitamin C'

Liposomal vitamins mean they're a gel, which your body absorbs more efficiently, so they're more effective in the body. Altrient's vitamin C increases skin elasticity and reduces fine lines and wrinkles – and I am thanking it for these powers!

Simone Thomas' 'Everyday Wellness'

Simone Thomas' 'Everyday Wellness' is another supplement I take daily. While it’s designed to support a healthy guy thanks to six types of probiotics, having a healthy gut is essential for good skin too, and my skin has been glowing since I added this to my routine.

3. Subtle tweakments

For the first time this year, I dabbled in Botox and filler, administered by Dr. Ivy at 111 Harley St. I booked in for the clinic's Glass Skin, which combines micro injections of Botox®, Ameela and Dermal Fillers, for glowing, youthful and glossy skin.

It'd be easy to say that the treatment is the only thing responsible for my fresher face, but we all know skincare requires an holistic approach, taking care of it from every angle, but this has certainly improved my confidence in going makeup-free.

4. Light coverage makeup

I started using Clarins' 'Oleo Serum', a makeup/skincare hybrid, three weeks ago and it's now the only base product I use.

Clarins' 'Oleo Serum'

The ultralight, second-skin formula gives a radiant, natural, 'your skin but better' look, all the while caring for your complexion too, thanks to vegetable squalane to hydrate, ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and prevent water loss, and jojoba and hazelnut oils to nourish and moisturise.

Three drops evened out my skin, making it look more unified but maintaining the natural look I prefer, while four drops delivers more comprehensive coverage, while still letting my own complexion shine through.

One thing to note; this does pill if I apply it too soon after my Murad serum, so make sure to wait between the two products.

Obviously, skin health is also down to how much water you drink, a healthy diet and thorough cleansing too - but these four hacks are my current go-tos for glowy skin. Here's hoping it's here to stay!

