Prince Harry to receive iconic award from ESPYS on 10th anniversary of Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been announced as the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYS for his work with the Invictus Games.

The special honor is given to one person every year; The ESPYS recognize individual and team athletic achievements in the 12 months prior, and past winners include NFL star Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen and Caitlin Clark.

It comes as the Games prepare to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Why has Prince Harry been nominated for the ESPY?

"In honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an award given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman," the ESPYS shared in a statement.

"After serving for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot, Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games Foundation, continuing his service by creating an international platform to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women – both active-duty and veterans – who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries."

"Since inception, the Games have transcended borders and impacted lives across every continent, bringing together competitors from 23 nations, with continued support and programming 365 days of the year," it concluded.

"Now celebrating its tenth year, The Invictus Games has evolved into a globally celebrated and acclaimed organization that celebrates resilience, community, and healing through the power of sport."

Who has won the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYS?

Past recipients of the Pat Tillman Award for Service include England soccer star Marcus Rashford (2021), retired Army Sergeant and author Gretchen Evans (2022) and the Buffalo Bills Training Staff (2023).

What did the ESPYS say about giving an award to Prince Harry?

"It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals - Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry," said Kate Jackson, VP, Production, ESPN.

"These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS."

Steve Gleason, a former NFL player who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, and Dawn Staley, the American basketball coach, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

What are the ESPYS?

An ESPY Award (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) is presented by the American broadcast television network ABC. The ESPYS recognize individual and team athletic achievements in the 12 months prior.

The first event was held in 1993 it helps to also raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano. ESPN has helped raise more than $200 million for the V Foundation over the past 31 years.

Where are the ESPYS in 2024?

They will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams will host the annual awards show.