I joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for day three in Vancouver - and got the surprise of my life

Day three of my time in Canada for the Invictus Games' One Year to Go event – and are Prince Harry and I best friends now?

Two days in a row now the Duke has been happy to answer questions I've thrown his way, from the skeleton run experience to his attempt at wheelchair curling, and then he teased my good-natured complaint at being stood in the cold for four hours, reminding me that Nigerian hopeful Peacemaker Azuegbulan was up there for even longer than us.

Touche, Prince Harry.

These three days have been a true insight into just how much these Games mean to the Prince; I saw him become clearly overwhelmed before his big speech as he was introduced by 2022 Games alum Marcy Dumenceux.

He had a speech prepared on white card, but he folded it up and placed it in his pocket and spoke instead from the heart (or he has a very good memory.)

© Karwai Tang Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Luisana Lopilato, Michael Buble and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp

"The smiles on the faces that I've seen over the last few days, it proves why we do what we do and that was just with the competitors. Imagine what it's going to be like when friends and family get on the bus and head up to Whistler and get to spend hours or the whole day up in that beautiful mountain air. It is one of the most incredible things," he shared, before thanking the participants for inspiring him and for supporting each other.

"I know how much you love to serve. In fact, in many instances you live to serve, so we will continue to give you the opportunity to serve and to inspire people up and down the country and around the world."

© Shutterstock Harry tries wheelchair curling

After two days in Whistler, day three took place in Vancouver, and the Hillcrest Community Center, which was built to support the 2010 Olympics. We arrived nice and early where we were told we would be standing on the curling rink, watching the Prince have a go at the event – and as someone who didn't grow up ice skating I feared a Bambi on ice situation.

Thankfully, we were given very stylish grippers for our feet so we didn't slip – or melt the ice – and so began the waiting for the Duke and Duchess to arrive, with a very special guest… Michael Buble!

© Getty Meghan previously revealed she met Michael Buble on her blog, The Tig

In classic Harry and Meghan fashion, they spent a lot of time meeting all of the guests and participants, shaking everyone's hands and hearing their personal stories. Michael did the same, alongside his wife Luisana Lopilato, and once they were in lane number seven, the Canadian crooner and Harry took their turns attempting the sport.

(Later in the day, I had a go at brushing as a fellow journalist pushed the rock, and I can confirm, it is much harder than you think.)

© Getty Michael and Harry share a joke

Meghan, wearing a Sentaler coat, CO boots and MaxMara gloves, stood and watched her husband alongside Luisana (both of them on the black boards that surround the ice), and Team Canada hopefuls who chatted away to the Duchess, explaining what was happening.

There was some fun ribbing between Harry and Michael, with the Duke at one point asking the press to quiet down so he could concentrate and beat the singer; I later asked Michael who won and he joked that it was obviously the home team, to which Harry prodded him on the shoulders to defend the British honor.

© Shutterstock Meghan looked glamorous in a camel ensemble

Up next was his speech, which received cheers and applause, and then it was all over – until we spotted Harry weaving his way through the crowd, beelining directing for our small group of print journalists where he thanked us for attending and covering the story of the Games: "I hope it's been amazing, and I hope to see you all back next year."

Me too, Harry, me too.